“Black Adam” is expected to retain its box office crown over the weekend — not that there’s much competition standing in its way. With only one new nationwide release, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” the Dwayne Johnson comic book adventure “Black Adam” has plenty of space to repeat the No. 1 spot. After opening to $67 million, “Black Adam” is projected to add $28 to $31 million in its second weekend in theaters, should ticket sales withstand a similar decline to “Shazam” and other standalone superhero origin stories. So far, the movie has earned $71 million domestically and $75.9...

22 MINUTES AGO