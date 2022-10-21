ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Saturday

Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. Segura had made an error earlier in the game that cost the Phillies a run and also got picked off first base. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins committed a two-base error that led to an unearned run for the Padres. But starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to pitch five sharp inning and pick up the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hutch Post

🏈 Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs' 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy