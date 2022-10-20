Read full article on original website
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Silver prices are slightly up. The precious metals are once again being constrained by a higher U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are also negative for the metals. December gold was last down $3.00 at $1,653.40 and December silver was up $0.099 at $19.17.
Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained...
U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by...
Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
Wall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Monday, building on last week's gains as signs of economic weakness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to be felt. All three major U.S. stock indexes were...
Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil edged up in choppy trade on Monday, as weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, while data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September limited prices. Brent crude futures for December settlement were up 55 cents,...
Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check
SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
Yellen taking steps to enhance Treasury market, boost funds resilience
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is taking steps to strengthen the resilience of the Treasury debt market and private money market and bond funds, but the U.S. financial system is functioning well despite elevated global volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. Yellen, speaking to the Securities...
Vietnam cenbank raises policy rates by 100 bps
HANOI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank on Monday said it would raise its policy rates by 100 basis points, the second increase in a month, in what it said was an effort to head off inflation risks, maintain stability and protect its banking system. Effective Tuesday, the refinancing...
Cryptos trade flat as the U.K. announces its new Prime Minister
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While cryptos traded flat, the stock market saw another day of gains, further decoupling from the crypto market...
The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin
(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
The Federal Reserve will break something and that will be good for gold - Axel Merk
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk Investments, said that...
Positive divergences abound in precious metals
Positive divergences within a downtrend are important because they can precede a bottom and trend reversal. Our most recent editorial noted some positive divergences in the gold market. One should never make much of one trading day, but the ongoing positive divergences in the precious metals sector and Friday's action...
Swiss sight deposit levels fall near central bank's goal
ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Cash held by commercial banks overnight with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) fell by another hefty chunk last week, data showed on Monday, with the central bank close to its goal of mopping up excess liquidity. Total sight deposits fell to 597.641 billion Swiss francs...
Market participants continue to be headlined driven as seen in gold on Friday
Gold investors and traders are reacting strongly to any shift in the Federal Reserve’s narrative concerning upcoming interest rate hikes. This was seen on Friday when a single article published by the Wall Street Journal resulted in strong gains for gold. On Friday Mary Daly the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank said, “I think the time is now to start talking about stepping down – the time is now to start planning for stepping down,”.
Last man standing: Sunak to be new UK Prime Minster; gold sees little reaction
(Kitco News) - British parliament is set to have its third Prime Minister in less than two months with former finance minster Rishi Sunak now tasked with leading the nation that faces tumultuous economic conditions. The former millionaire hedge fund manager secured the leadership role after his only opponent Penny...
