Investors sell UK bonds as new race for PM job raises risks
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Investors sold British government bonds on Friday as they faced uncertainty about what the race to become the next UK prime minister could mean for attempts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to restore the country's fiscal credibility. Yields on 2-, 5-, 10- and 20-year gilts...
Rishi Sunak – live: Penny Mordaunt scrambles for backers as vote deadline looms
Penny Mordaunt faces a frantic drive to gather the 100 supporters needed to get on the ballot in the Tory leadership race with frontrunner Rishi Sunak.Boris Johnson’s retreat from the contest last night left Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead among Tory MPs.Mr Sunak had 167 nominations on Monday morning, while Ms Mordaunt trailed far behind with a mere 26 public declarations of support as the 2pm deadline for nominations nears.Supporters of the leader of the house of Commons said...
Key dates and times in new Tory leadership race after Liz Truss resigns
The Conservative Party is scrambling to find a replacement for Liz Truss, who will become their third leader and the UK’s third prime minister in two months.That person is due to be in place by Friday 28 October, under plans laid out by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee.Here The Independent takes a look at the timetable of how the new PM will be voted in:Now: Nominations for the next leader open. Monday 2.30pm: Nominations close. Candidates must have the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs to be in the ballot, so at most there...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to set off 'dirty bombs,' but foreign ministers around the world swiftly reject the claim
The US, the UK, and France dismissed Russia's claim in a joint statement and told Moscow not to use it as a "pretext for escalation."
Ukraine news - live: Russian state TV presenter probed over call for drowning of children
A Russian TV presenter has apologised after calling for Ukrainian children to be drowned, as Moscow’s investigative committee said it was investigating his remarks.In a show last week on state-run broadcasterRT, presenter Anton Krasovsky said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current” and drowned.Ukraine said on Sunday that RT was an inciter of genocide and should be banned worldwide.Margarita Simonyan, RT editor-in-chief, said she had suspended Krasovsky because of his “disgusting” comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views.It comes after...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. "We have decided to pull out of the Energy Charter Treaty," said...
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May...
EasyJet launches month-long all-inclusive holiday package that’s ‘cheaper than staying in UK’
EasyJet Holidays has launched a cost-of-living-themed package holiday which would enable Britons to escape the UK for nearly a full month and, it claims, save hundreds on their energy bills.The 28-day trip to Hurghada, Egypt, has departures from early January and costs £650 per person, per month, on an all-inclusive basis.As well as return easyJet flights, the package includes all accommodation and taxes at Stella Gardens Resort Hurghada, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks, drinking water, wifi and airport transfers.You won’t need to cram everything into a cabin bag, either - the price includes a 23kg hold bag per person....
UK and EU officials move to establish laws for regulating crypto and DeFi
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new clause is intended “to clarify that the powers relating to financial promotion and regulated activities can...
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
As intervention threat grows, Japan deals 'strictly' with FX speculators
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", as an extended sell-off of the yen kept markets on heightened alert for further dollar-selling intervention by Tokyo. Speculation that Japan would follow up its September move and step...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: 25,000 have fled Kherson, Moscow says; west denounces Kremlin ‘dirty bomb’ claim
Kherson residents told to leave region ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake city; US and UK reject Russia’s ‘transparently false’ claim Kyiv will use radioactive material
