The Conservative Party is scrambling to find a replacement for Liz Truss, who will become their third leader and the UK’s third prime minister in two months.That person is due to be in place by Friday 28 October, under plans laid out by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee.Here The Independent takes a look at the timetable of how the new PM will be voted in:Now: Nominations for the next leader open. Monday 2.30pm: Nominations close. Candidates must have the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs to be in the ballot, so at most there...

30 MINUTES AGO