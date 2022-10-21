Kentucky football meets Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Here is your first look at Kentucky. 9/24 vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 PM ET ESPN2 W 31-23 10/15 vs. Mississippi State 7:30 PM ET SECN W 27-17 10/29. 7:00 PM ET ESPN. 11/5 at Missouri TBA. 11/12 vs. Vanderbilt TBA. 11/19 vs....

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO