Texas A&M football meets Ole Miss on Saturday in College Station. Here is your first look at Ole Miss. [WR] Jaylon Robinson (Undisclosed) – Questionable. On Saturday LSU gave Ole Miss a left upper hook knock-out punch. This could be a big opportunity for the Aggies to catch a somewhat demoralized Ole Miss team and hand them a second loss. However, Ole Miss still has one of the best rushing attacks in the nation, averaging over 250 yards on the ground per game. The Rebels are also strong at putting together long scoring drives. They’ve averaged almost 500 yards total offense per game and have a combined 200 first downs so far this season. The Ole Miss defense is formidable as well allowing only about 21 points per game.

OXFORD, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO