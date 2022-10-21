Read full article on original website
Amherst wins subdistrict final, will play Saturday for chance at state tournament
AMHERST — Amherst swept Centura 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 in the C2-9 Subdistrict final Tuesday night to earn a spot in Saturday’s district finals. Amherst’s opponent and other details of the match will be announced Thursday. The Broncos (25-6) nearly lost control of the first set, but regained...
S-E-M advances to subdistrict final with sweep
SUMNER — S-E-M showed why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D1-10 Subdistrict, sweeping No. 4 seed Pleasanton 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 to reach tonight’s final. The sweep came on a night where junior Mikah O’Neill was honored for reaching 1,000 kills in her Mustang career. O’Neill delivered once again for her team Monday night, leading the way with 21 kills while no other player from either side had more than 10.
Kearney Catholic falls in subdistrict final
GOTHENBURG — It took a marathon fourth set to get it done, but after five extra points and multiple lead changes, Gothenburg outlasted Kearney Catholic 30-28 for the Class C1-11 subdistrict title. The Stars took the first set 25-21, but fell 25-22 and 25-17 to put their backs against...
UNK volleyball defeats Fort Hays in four sets
HAYS, Kan. — The eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team recorded 11 blocks and rallied at the end of the third and fourth sets to get past rival Fort Hays State 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19 Tuesday night in Hays, Kansas. With the win, the Lopers (24-3, 14-3)...
Four UNK soccer players earn MIAA Honorable Mention
KEARNEY — Four members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney women's soccer team have been named honorable mention All-MIAA. The league's 12-head coaches vote on the makeup of the team and cannot vote for their own players. Representing UNK are defenders Raegan Downham of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Dolcie Hanlon...
Kearney Catholic in subdistrict championship after win over Broken Bow
GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic advanced to the C1-11 subdistrict final on Monday with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23 win over Broken Bow. The Stars had to earn the win over the Indians, struggling heavily in the second set. With the momentum on Broken Bow’s side, KCHS (24-7) bounced back...
Ronnie Hill
HOLDREGE — Ronnie Dean Hill, 52, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Kearney park restrooms closing, schedule changes for season
KEARNEY — Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is closing most park restrooms for the season. Restrooms at the ERC Building in Yanney Park and the Harmon Park Activity Center restrooms will remain open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the winter months.
Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger
ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
UNK announces 8 finalists for 2022 homecoming royalty
KEARNEY — Eight finalists for homecoming royalty were announced Monday during a pep rally on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Queen candidates are Brooke Benck, Emma Benck, Lauren Benck and Aspen Luebbe, all of Columbus. King candidates are Ty Eggen of Waterloo, Joseph Hiatt of Spencer, Colton Roberts of Harvard and Aidan Weidner of Humphrey.
Beef stolen by theft ring included some from Grand Island JBS
Three Florida men were arrested last week as part of an investigation into beef and pork being stolen from packaging plants in the Midwest. Some of the beef stolen originated at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department. On June...
Fun Halloween events to enjoy in the Kearney area
4-6 p.m. Trick or Treat at Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s, 3410 Central Ave., Kearney. 5:30-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat at First United Methodist Church of Kearney, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney. Join the FUMC Children’s Ministries for an evening of games, treats and fun both outside and inside the church. Park in the east lots and begin at the north entrance parking area.
Buffalo County board administrator awarded
LINCOLN — Lynn Martin, administrator for the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, has received special recognition from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider. Martin was honored during an awards banquet held in conjunction with...
Macon church has Fall Fest Nov. 6
MACON — The Macon United Methodist Church will hold its annual Fall Festival turkey dinner, craft sale and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6. It will be held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds at 1202 G Road in Franklin, a new location. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 5-12. Children under 5 are free.
Railside mural could be just the beginning of art in Grand Island
The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
Kearney barbershop chorus wants a few good voices
KEARNEY — The 1733 Men’s Barbershop Chorus is having a special guest night at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to recruit more men and boys to sing in the Dec. 18 Christmas show. "This guest night will give you an idea of what the chorus is about and also share the enjoyment that comes from singing in a men’s chorus," said Gary Helms, VP chapter development, Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus.
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary
KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
Bravo: Kearney Public Library events
All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
