SUMNER — S-E-M showed why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D1-10 Subdistrict, sweeping No. 4 seed Pleasanton 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 to reach tonight’s final. The sweep came on a night where junior Mikah O’Neill was honored for reaching 1,000 kills in her Mustang career. O’Neill delivered once again for her team Monday night, leading the way with 21 kills while no other player from either side had more than 10.

PLEASANTON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO