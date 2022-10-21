Read full article on original website
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
