Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
kgncnewsnow.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
KFDA

Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man accused of having fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone and black tar heroin in his apartment. Police say officers executed a search warrant on Friday, October 21 at an apartment complex on Curtis Drive near South Georgia Street. During the search, officers found...
KFDA

Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were trying to serve a warrant. According to a officials, deputies went to serve James Glenn with a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault. When the deputies attempted to serve the...
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Investigating Crash on Saturday Night

The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that took place on Saturday night. APD officers were called to south Western Street and Shelby Drive at 9:56 pm, as a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic, and was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The woman has since...
Mix 94.1

What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?

When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
Joel Eisenberg

H-E-B Expanding Texas Locations

The state’s most popular supermarket chain is expanding within Texas borders, but not outside. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WFAA.com, ScrapeHero.com, and KXAN.com.
KFDA

Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
