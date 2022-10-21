Read full article on original website
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday With Family Photo, Orlando Bloom Gushes Over His Fiancée
Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with her two loves! On Tuesday, the "Roar" singer turned 38 and had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by her side. "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," the birthday...
Michael J. Fox Talks Upcoming 35th Wedding Anniversary Amid Parkinson's Battle (Exclusive)
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan are headed for a major milestone! The couple, who met in the '80s while starring together on Family Ties, will celebrate 35 years of marriage in July. "It's been an interesting life," Fox tells ET's Brooke Anderson in a new interview, opening up...
'Will & Grace' Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally React to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their...
'The Resident': Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves and Co-Stars on 100 Episodes and Wedding Bells (Exclusive)
The Resident is getting the royal treatment for its 100th episode! Fox's medical drama celebrates the TV milestone with Tuesday's episode, which features the much anticipated wedding between Kit and Bell. ET was exclusively on the Atlanta set in September with the cast as they filmed the monumental hour, and they reflected on what the accomplishments means for the show -- and for them personally.
'Winter House': Paige DeSorbo Seeks Advice From Amanda Batula on Handling 'Baby' Craig Conover (Exclusive)
Amanda Batula is seemingly earning a little extra respect from Paige DeSorbo. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's all-new episode of Winter House, Paige and Amanda sit down for a little heart to heart, where Amanda asks Paige how she feels about the Vermont vacation experience so far. It's the longest stretch of time Paige has spent with boyfriend Craig Conover, and it quickly becomes clear, Paige needs advice from Amanda. She's spent her entire Summer House life defending (and sometimes deflecting) her now-husband, Kyle Cooke's, antics.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Responds to Her Viral Pod Workout While Bartise Was Pouring His Heart Out
For Love Is Blind star Raven Ross, no man gets in the way of a good Pilates workout. Viewers were shocked when the season 3 contestant decided to fit in a pod workout while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden was pouring his heart out to her. Bartise was in the middle...
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday, Addresses Her 'Nice' Label
Jennifer Garner decided to celebrate a major milestone in a big way. The actress opens up in her new cover story for Town & Country about the big blowout birthday party she threw for herself in the spring in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for...
'Chucky' Sneak Peek: Sutton Stracke Jokes About Forensic Detectives With Jennifer Tilly (Exclusive)
After it was revealed over the summer that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke would be making her acting debut on season 2 of Chucky, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of her meta appearance opposite best friend Jennifer Tilly. In this "very special episode of Chucky"...
Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Best Wedding Memory and First 'Full House' Anniversary Without Bob Saget (Exclusive)
Jodie Sweetin was a glowing newlywed when she stopped by Universal Studios to guest co-host Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress said "I do" to her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, in July, and she recalled her fondest moment from her intimate Malibu wedding day. "My favorite memory of that...
Why Matthew Perry Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the '90s
Julia Roberts was just a girl, standing in front of Chandler Bing, asking him to love her. In Friends star Matthew Perry's candid new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he opens up about his '90s romance with the Oscar-winning actress. In an excerpt published by The Times...
Jesse Williams Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its growing roster of A-list stars. Jesse Williams is set to join season 3, ET has confirmed. The former Grey's Anatomy star will appear in a recurring role as what Hulu has described as "a documentarian with a particular interest in the case."
Martha Stewart Reacts to the Internet Wanting Her to Date Pete Davidson
Martha Stewart isn't planning on being Pete Davidson's next paramour. On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert reacted to the internet wanting her to date the Saturday Night Live alum. The unexpected duo became an internet favorite when they were pictured holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier this year.
Leslie Jordan's Dead: From Harry Styles to Dolly Parton, the Beloved Actor's 5 Best Celeb Stories
Leslie Jordan racked up some good stories throughout his life. The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, met many famous faces throughout his decades-long career. In honor of his life, ET is looking back at the five best, most star-studded interactions...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion Backlash
Andy Cohen is taking accountability and owning it! Almost a week after part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired, the Bravo host publicly addressed the backlash to his handling of an intense moment between Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna. "Everybody's been talking about the...
Star Jones Weighs In on Whether She Would Return to 'The View' (Exclusive)
Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
