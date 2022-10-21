Read full article on original website
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks struggle as Xi's leadership team spooks markets
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Asian equities wallowed around lows hit early in the pandemic on Tuesday, while China's yuan slumped to a nearly 15-year trough as investors were rattled by President Xi Jinping's growing power. U.S. ESc1 and European futures STXEc1 were flat as investors awaited corporate earnings from...
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit five-week peak, as dollar continues retreat
World stocks rose to a five-week peak on Wednesday in choppy trading as U.S. shares were mixed, with investors weighing disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights with hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks rose to a five-week...
Indian Bitcoin Community Flourishes Despite Bear Market
Although the world of Bitcoin has endured some setbacks throughout the bear market of 2022, there’s one country where bitcoin usage is only going up: the Republic of India. India, a nation of some 1.4 billion people with a rapidly growing economy to match, has had something of a complicated relationship with the world’s first decentralized internet currency. Proposed bitcoin bans have made their way around the news cycle for several years, but the push from various government officials to restrict the cryptocurrency has yet to materialize a concrete, restrictive policy. Instead, private individuals and businesses have taken to adopting bitcoin on wider and wider scales, despite the lack of a supportive regulatory environment.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Why Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and TAL Education Group Soared Today
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD), and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) were all rallying higher today, up 7.8%, 11.2%, and 15.5%, respectively, as of 11:37 a.m. ET. All three of these stocks plunged on Monday, following the Communist Party's 20th National Congress...
GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook
DETROIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joseph White) ((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not...
