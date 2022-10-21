Although the world of Bitcoin has endured some setbacks throughout the bear market of 2022, there’s one country where bitcoin usage is only going up: the Republic of India. India, a nation of some 1.4 billion people with a rapidly growing economy to match, has had something of a complicated relationship with the world’s first decentralized internet currency. Proposed bitcoin bans have made their way around the news cycle for several years, but the push from various government officials to restrict the cryptocurrency has yet to materialize a concrete, restrictive policy. Instead, private individuals and businesses have taken to adopting bitcoin on wider and wider scales, despite the lack of a supportive regulatory environment.

