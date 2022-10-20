Read full article on original website
12news.com
Kari Lake TV interview brings debate drama to an end. Here's what she said.
PHOENIX — Arizona's two-month-long debate drama in the governor's race came to a close Sunday. Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake got the 30-minute, televised interview that was postponed two weeks ago. Lake was interviewed by conservative radio host Mike Broomhead on AZTV, a locally owned station that broadcasts...
nevalleynews.org
Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot
The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake outlines how she’d keep elections clean and fair
PHOENIX – The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission televised the gubernatorial event with Republican Kari Lake on Sunday and the candidate laid out her plan for how she believes elections will be kept clean and fair. Moderated by KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead, Lake was...
azdem.org
Blake Masters Joins Forces With Rick Scott, Another Republican Who Wants to Dismantle Social Security
PHOENIX — Today, Blake Masters is joining Florida Republican Rick Scott for two events in Arizona. Scott is most well known for drafting the GOP plan to sunset Social Security and hike taxes on “as much as half the country.” Scott’s plan would harm thousands of Arizona families and threaten the livelihoods of 1.4 million Arizona seniors — which makes Blake Masters the perfect partner in crime.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
thisistucson.com
This Southern Arizona podcast tells the uncensored stories of Indigenous communities
It’s been an emotional month for Southern Arizona podcaster Valentina Vavages. After nearly six years of working on Tohono O’odham Young Voices — her local podcast committed to sharing the uncensored contemporary stories of the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Indigenous communities — the podcast finally reached over 10,000 downloads.
12news.com
Obama pledges support for Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's governor race
PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's competitive race for governor. In a video posted online Thursday, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor. "Democracy itself is on the line and...
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
azdem.org
Kari Lake’s Attacks Force College Campus to Shut Down
Katie Hobbs Still Sits Down to Answer Questions About Her Vision for Arizona. Phoenix–Weeks of threats and temper tantrums from Kari Lake have reached their natural conclusion today as the Dean of ASU’s Cronkite School is urging faculty and students to stay home over security concerns for tonight’s PBS interview with Katie Hobbs. Last week, CNN journalist Kyung Lah reported a rash of death threats and racial slurs coming in from Lake supporters after another Lake media spectacle where she attacked ASU and PBS for interviewing Hobbs.
ABC 15 News
Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?
MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
kjzz.org
Arizona's Citizens Clean Elections Commission says group watching drop boxes can't use similar name
Arizona's Citizens Clean Elections Commission was created by voters in 1998 to help ensure the integrity of elections. But now a grass-roots group alleging fraud in the 2020 election has adopted a similar name — and is patrolling drop boxes throughout Maricopa County. The state’s commission wants to bar...
kawc.org
Arizona sees dispute over 'Clean Elections' name for group monitoring ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX -- The executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission wants to block a group monitoring ballot drop boxes from using the Clean Elections name, at least in Arizona. In a message to the Attorney General's office, Tom Collins said people associated with Clean Elections USA already have been...
AZFamily
Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
AZFamily
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
