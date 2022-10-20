ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12news.com

Kari Lake TV interview brings debate drama to an end. Here's what she said.

PHOENIX — Arizona's two-month-long debate drama in the governor's race came to a close Sunday. Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake got the 30-minute, televised interview that was postponed two weeks ago. Lake was interviewed by conservative radio host Mike Broomhead on AZTV, a locally owned station that broadcasts...
nevalleynews.org

Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot

The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
azdem.org

Blake Masters Joins Forces With Rick Scott, Another Republican Who Wants to Dismantle Social Security

PHOENIX — Today, Blake Masters is joining Florida Republican Rick Scott for two events in Arizona. Scott is most well known for drafting the GOP plan to sunset Social Security and hike taxes on “as much as half the country.” Scott’s plan would harm thousands of Arizona families and threaten the livelihoods of 1.4 million Arizona seniors — which makes Blake Masters the perfect partner in crime.
thisistucson.com

This Southern Arizona podcast tells the uncensored stories of Indigenous communities

It’s been an emotional month for Southern Arizona podcaster Valentina Vavages. After nearly six years of working on Tohono O’odham Young Voices — her local podcast committed to sharing the uncensored contemporary stories of the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Indigenous communities — the podcast finally reached over 10,000 downloads.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
azdem.org

Kari Lake’s Attacks Force College Campus to Shut Down

Katie Hobbs Still Sits Down to Answer Questions About Her Vision for Arizona. Phoenix–Weeks of threats and temper tantrums from Kari Lake have reached their natural conclusion today as the Dean of ASU’s Cronkite School is urging faculty and students to stay home over security concerns for tonight’s PBS interview with Katie Hobbs. Last week, CNN journalist Kyung Lah reported a rash of death threats and racial slurs coming in from Lake supporters after another Lake media spectacle where she attacked ASU and PBS for interviewing Hobbs.
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
AZFamily

Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
AZFamily

Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ABC 15 News

Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

