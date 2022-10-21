Read full article on original website
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part IClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley opens Disability Cultural Community Center
UC Berkeley opened its Disability Cultural Community Center, or DCC, on Tuesday in the Hearst Field Annex, becoming one of the first college campuses to create a center dedicated solely to the disabled community. The 2100-square-foot center offers a space for the disabled community on campus where people can connect...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley’s Light the Way campaign nears $6B donor-centric fundraising goal
UC Berkeley’s Light the Way campaign, which increases research opportunities, campus facilities and available resources all while improving the undergraduate experience, is nearing its goal to raise $6 billion by the end of 2023. Campus held a Builders of Berkeley event Oct. 19 to recognize donors who have made...
peralta.edu
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley professor Mahasin Mujahid to be head of campus epidemiology division
Campus epidemiology associate professor Mahasin Mujahid was appointed as the head of UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health’s division of epidemiology, making her the first Black woman to hold the position. Mujahid served as the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Health and the co-director of the Master of City...
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
Daily Californian
Campus must save and prioritize its libraries
Who doesn’t love our libraries? UC Berkeley’s campus, home to more than 13 million books, is served by 23 libraries daily. These libraries are used not only for academic resources: Libraries are social spaces, study spaces for those without a quiet spot at home and so much more. Now, thanks to a campus proposal, some of them may be at risk.
Daily Californian
Alameda County Transportation Commission hosts Clean Fuel Summit
The Alameda County Transportation Commission, or CTC, hosted its first Clean Fuel Summit on Thursday, bringing together county, state and federal transportation leaders. The two-hour virtual event included two panels, with the goal of highlighting progress already being made in zero-emission transportation and future opportunities to advance clean fuel. “The...
Daily Californian
Plans for high-rises downtown expected to relieve housing crisis
Ongoing projects to build tall buildings in Downtown Berkeley are currently seeking to address the ongoing housing crisis in Berkeley. Trachtenberg Architects, developer of various housing projects in Berkeley, is currently working on multiple mixed-use housing projects, including a 25-story building at 2190 Shattuck Ave., a 26-story building at 1998 Shattuck Ave. and a 17 story building at 2274 Shattuck Ave., which are all in the planning stages. These projects intend to provide housing specifically for students.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley study finds age of Yosemite Valley
A recent study conducted by UC Berkeley researchers revealed that Yosemite Valley originated between five to 10 million years ago. Before this research, there have only been assumptions about when Yosemite Valley had officially formed, according to Kurt Cuffey, campus professor of geography. “The study was conducted because Yosemite Valley...
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of the quake is a few miles […]
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties
Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
Daily Californian
'Heart of the party': Black Panther women discuss new book at Graduate School of Journalism
Ericka Huggins, Judy Juanita and Madalynn Rucker, prominent women of Oakland’s Black Panther Party chapter, visited UC Berkeley Oct. 19 to discuss Huggins’ book “Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party.”. The book, which was photographed by Stephen Shames, follows the women of the party through...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
Daily Californian
How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day
As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Daily Californian
Solo date ideas in Berkeley
With the holidays coming up, couples may be looking forward to going on cute dates with the ones they love. For the single people out there, though, there are still plenty of things you can do alone while having a great time. Here are some of the best solo date ideas in Berkeley, which are sure to get you exploring the area and having fun on your own!
