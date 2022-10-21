ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley opens Disability Cultural Community Center

UC Berkeley opened its Disability Cultural Community Center, or DCC, on Tuesday in the Hearst Field Annex, becoming one of the first college campuses to create a center dedicated solely to the disabled community. The 2100-square-foot center offers a space for the disabled community on campus where people can connect...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley’s Light the Way campaign nears $6B donor-centric fundraising goal

UC Berkeley’s Light the Way campaign, which increases research opportunities, campus facilities and available resources all while improving the undergraduate experience, is nearing its goal to raise $6 billion by the end of 2023. Campus held a Builders of Berkeley event Oct. 19 to recognize donors who have made...
BERKELEY, CA
peralta.edu

Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley professor Mahasin Mujahid to be head of campus epidemiology division

Campus epidemiology associate professor Mahasin Mujahid was appointed as the head of UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health’s division of epidemiology, making her the first Black woman to hold the position. Mujahid served as the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Health and the co-director of the Master of City...
Daily Californian

Campus must save and prioritize its libraries

Who doesn’t love our libraries? UC Berkeley’s campus, home to more than 13 million books, is served by 23 libraries daily. These libraries are used not only for academic resources: Libraries are social spaces, study spaces for those without a quiet spot at home and so much more. Now, thanks to a campus proposal, some of them may be at risk.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Alameda County Transportation Commission hosts Clean Fuel Summit

The Alameda County Transportation Commission, or CTC, hosted its first Clean Fuel Summit on Thursday, bringing together county, state and federal transportation leaders. The two-hour virtual event included two panels, with the goal of highlighting progress already being made in zero-emission transportation and future opportunities to advance clean fuel. “The...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

Plans for high-rises downtown expected to relieve housing crisis

Ongoing projects to build tall buildings in Downtown Berkeley are currently seeking to address the ongoing housing crisis in Berkeley. Trachtenberg Architects, developer of various housing projects in Berkeley, is currently working on multiple mixed-use housing projects, including a 25-story building at 2190 Shattuck Ave., a 26-story building at 1998 Shattuck Ave. and a 17 story building at 2274 Shattuck Ave., which are all in the planning stages. These projects intend to provide housing specifically for students.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley study finds age of Yosemite Valley

A recent study conducted by UC Berkeley researchers revealed that Yosemite Valley originated between five to 10 million years ago. Before this research, there have only been assumptions about when Yosemite Valley had officially formed, according to Kurt Cuffey, campus professor of geography. “The study was conducted because Yosemite Valley...
BERKELEY, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of the quake is a few miles […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties

Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day

As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Solo date ideas in Berkeley

With the holidays coming up, couples may be looking forward to going on cute dates with the ones they love. For the single people out there, though, there are still plenty of things you can do alone while having a great time. Here are some of the best solo date ideas in Berkeley, which are sure to get you exploring the area and having fun on your own!
BERKELEY, CA

