A&M men’s golf ends fall on high note in Georgia
The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed its fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 23. A&M finished the three-day tournament at 7-under par behind champion Stanford who finished at 23-under par, Georgia Tech...
No. 2 A&M falls short against No. 5 Georgia
After a tough fight, No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian fell short of a victory against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Bishop, Ga. The Oct. 22 A&M-Georgia equestrian meet ended 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex, even after A&M pulled together in the second half of the meet.
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
GALLERY; Volleyball vs. Kentucky
The Texas A&M volleyball team was defeated by Kentucky 3-1 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. This comes after sweeping Kentucky for the first time in 5 years the day prior. The Aggies will play their next game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 28,...
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Mizzou
Texas A&M soccer team tied with Mizzou 1-1 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Seniors on the team were celebrated before the game as part of Senior Night. The Aggies will not play at home for the rest of the season. The Aggies will play against Florida in...
