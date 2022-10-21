Fresh off the bye week, Auburn will be a home underdog for the third time in six games at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season. Auburn opened as a 4.5-point underdog for Saturday’s game against Arkansas, according to VegasInsider.com, with the line shifting to four points as of Monday morning. It’s the first time since 1998 that the Tigers have not been favored against the Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium; Auburn was a 2.5-point underdog in that matchup, according to OddsShark’s database, and lost, 24-21.

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO