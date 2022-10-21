Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Arkansas guard Nick Smith named CBS Sports Preseason National Freshman of the Year
Nick Smith Jr., was honored three times by CBSsports.com as he was named preseason National Freshman of the Year, preseason All-American (second team) and the SEC preseason Freshman of the Year. The Jacksonville product was also selected as the preseason National Newcomer of the Year by Blue Ribbon magazine earlier...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Who coaches visited over the Bye Week and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – In this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report with Otis Kirk, Courtney and Otis talk about where Arkansas’ coaches have been over the bye week. They also talk about 2023 recruits Quincey Rhodes Jr., Shamar Easter and Derick Hunter Jr. You can watch the...
KTLO
talkbusiness.net
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
Protestors in Northwest Arkansas demand justice for Mahsa Amini
Local protestors rallied for the justice of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested in Iran for failing to fully cover her hair and later died in police custody.
ozarksfn.com
Rice Custom Meat Processing
History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022.
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville firm launches recruiting initiative for an apprentice who didn’t attend college
Consumer brand agency The Stable, headquartered in Minnesota with an office in Bentonville, has launched a recruiting initiative in Northwest Arkansas to reward someone who didn’t go to college with an executive apprenticeship. The “No College? No Worries.” initiative seeks candidates in Northwest Arkansas to apply. The company will...
