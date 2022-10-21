ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

AL.com

Auburn opens as home underdog against Arkansas for first time since 1998

Fresh off the bye week, Auburn will be a home underdog for the third time in six games at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season. Auburn opened as a 4.5-point underdog for Saturday’s game against Arkansas, according to VegasInsider.com, with the line shifting to four points as of Monday morning. It’s the first time since 1998 that the Tigers have not been favored against the Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium; Auburn was a 2.5-point underdog in that matchup, according to OddsShark’s database, and lost, 24-21.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Arkansas set to host Rogers State for exhibition tilt

No. 10 Arkansas will hit the hardwood for its first of two final exhibition opportunities of the preseason when it hosts Division 2 Rogers State on Monday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Hillcats is set for 7 p.m. (CT). There will be no television or streaming available...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Battalion Texas AM

No. 2 A&M falls short against No. 5 Georgia

After a tough fight, No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian fell short of a victory against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Bishop, Ga. The Oct. 22 A&M-Georgia equestrian meet ended 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex, even after A&M pulled together in the second half of the meet.
ATHENS, GA
Battalion Texas AM

A&M men’s golf ends fall on high note in Georgia

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed its fall schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 23. A&M finished the three-day tournament at 7-under par behind champion Stanford who finished at 23-under par, Georgia Tech...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

GALLERY: Soccer vs. Mizzou

Texas A&M soccer team tied with Mizzou 1-1 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Seniors on the team were celebrated before the game as part of Senior Night. The Aggies will not play at home for the rest of the season. The Aggies will play against Florida in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

Rice Custom Meat Processing

History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
RUDY, AR
ozarksfn.com

A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR

