“Descendants,” a Disney Channel Original movie, is being showcased by the area’s very own local theatre, The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station. The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, also known as the Theatre Company of BCS, is a local theater that allows individuals of all ages to engage and dive into their own creativity by showcasing six different musical performances a year, including some additional small shows. Between Oct. 14-30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m, the company will be showcasing a Disney Original movie, “Descendants,” at The Theatre Company in the Tejas Center, with its own twist of comedic and adventurous aspects and an important message of diversity and inclusion.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO