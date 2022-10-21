Read full article on original website
No. 2 A&M falls short against No. 5 Georgia
After a tough fight, No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian fell short of a victory against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Bishop, Ga. The Oct. 22 A&M-Georgia equestrian meet ended 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex, even after A&M pulled together in the second half of the meet.
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Mizzou
Texas A&M soccer team tied with Mizzou 1-1 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Seniors on the team were celebrated before the game as part of Senior Night. The Aggies will not play at home for the rest of the season. The Aggies will play against Florida in...
GALLERY; Volleyball vs. Kentucky
The Texas A&M volleyball team was defeated by Kentucky 3-1 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. This comes after sweeping Kentucky for the first time in 5 years the day prior. The Aggies will play their next game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 28,...
Coach Fisher suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely
Sam Khan Jr. from The Athletic reported that three freshmen from the Texas A&M football team have been suspended indefinitely due to a locker room incident after the 30-24 loss to South Carolina. A&M cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams are among the three...
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
The Texas A&M football team could not turn its season around in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. South Carolina beat A&M for the first time in school history, 30-24. The Aggies’ first ever loss to the Gamecocks added insult to injury in what was already a painful 2022 season for the Aggies.
A&M volleyball drops Game 2 against Kentucky in 4 sets
Texas A&M volleyball wrapped up its pair of matches against Kentucky on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Reed Arena. The annual “Maroon Out” match started off strong for the Aggies but ultimately ended in a four-set loss to the Wildcats due to inconsistency and defensive struggles later in the game.
‘Descendants’ the musical
“Descendants,” a Disney Channel Original movie, is being showcased by the area’s very own local theatre, The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station. The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, also known as the Theatre Company of BCS, is a local theater that allows individuals of all ages to engage and dive into their own creativity by showcasing six different musical performances a year, including some additional small shows. Between Oct. 14-30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m, the company will be showcasing a Disney Original movie, “Descendants,” at The Theatre Company in the Tejas Center, with its own twist of comedic and adventurous aspects and an important message of diversity and inclusion.
Student-run meteorology program launches 250th weather balloon
In preparation for late-night storms, the Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences launched a weather balloon Monday afternoon. Following a severe weather warning from the Storm Prediction Center, A&M’s Student Operational Upper-Air Program, or SOUP, made arrangements to launch a weather balloon before Monday night’s thunderstorm. The instrument attached to this balloon, a radiosonde, collects data necessary to help forecasters at the National Weather Service, or NWS, gain a better understanding of upper-level atmospheric conditions.
