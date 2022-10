TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Crimson Tide baseball team will head south to Auburn for an exhibition with the Tigers this Friday, Oct. 28. The matchup is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch at Plainsman Park. More details on admission, concessions and parking for the exhibition can be found at AuburnTigers.com.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO