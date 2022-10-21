ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swosuathletics.com

Bulldogs Get Outpaced By Red Hot ECU 42-28

ADA, Okla. – SWOSU Football traveled to Ada on Saturday to take on East Central. The Dawgs could not spoil the Tigers' homecoming celebration, as they went down 42-28. ECU came into this contest on a five-game winning streak after dropping their first two games of the 2022 season.
ADA, OK
pokesreport.com

One of the Gutsiest Wins I've Ever Seen at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – This column is not about statistics, not about the final score, not about the highlights on the field. This is about what this Oklahoma State team has inside. Hey for a lot of the Homecoming game on Saturday it didn’t feel good. Texas in many ways had the bigger, faster, and stronger players. Damn thos Longhorns look good in their road white uniforms. Noww, I liked the Cowboys all orange and those helmet throwbacks to the mid-60s were sweet.
STILLWATER, OK
whsjagwire.com

They Can’t Beat Us!

The Moore War Assembly was an experience like no other. Freshmen brought the heat at the assembly and beat the sophomores trying to get the spirit stick. News 9 even made an appearance, and comparing the two interviews between Moore high school and Westmoore was interesting. Storm Jones and the person getting interviewed were practically screaming at each other to hear the questions. Westmoore definitely wasn’t lacking in school spirit.
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy