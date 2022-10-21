Read full article on original website
Abidullina, Askarova Win ITA Atlantic Region Doubles Championship
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In comeback fashion, Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova defeated Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar from Maryland to claim the ITA Atlantic Region Doubles Championship Monday morning. The duo becomes the first Blue Hens, singles or doubles, to claim an ITA Regional Championship in program history. "I...
Women’s Soccer Concludes Season
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to visiting Drexel on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium in its regular season finale. "This was quite the emotional day as we knew we were closing a chapter of a few very special careers," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "I thought we did well collecting ourselves at halftime and put together a pretty dominant second half. Of course, Zoe (Smith) getting a goal after all she's been through is a wonderful moment. No doubt our young group will take a lot of lessons from the season, but we also will walk away with all we've done well and need to honor the progress we've made. We are all disappointed but we also know we're better than the record so we'll regroup and be better moving forward."
Abidullina, Askarova Take Down No. 2 and No. 9 Seeds to Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA Atlantic Regional
BLACKSBURG, Va. – With upsets over the second and ninth seeds Saturday, Delaware women's tennis duo Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Eliza Askarova advanced to the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles quarterfinal on Sunday. The duo snagged victories over the second-seeded ODU Monarchs and ninth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers. In singles consolation play,...
Field Hockey Clinched At Least a Share of CAA Regular Season Title in Senior Day Victory
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (7-10, 5-1 CAA) clinched a share of the CAA Regular Season Championship in a Senior Day victory over Colonial Athletic Association foe Hofstra (6-10, 1-5 CAA) 6-4 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Rullo Stadium. The six goals is a new season high for...
Volleyball Tangles With Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware volleyball team dropped a 3-1 CAA road decision (20-25, 25-21, 14-25, 23-25) to Hofstra (15-8, 12-0 CAA) Sunday afternoon inside David S. Mack Physical Education Center. With two more CAA regular-season series left to play, Delaware (11-9, 7-5 CAA) is currently sitting in fifth place in league standings.
Women's Swimming And Diving Has Strong Showing At Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's women's swimming and diving team wrapped up their second meet of the season as they competed against Yale in New Haven, Conn. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came out a little flat after the long ride, but the team rallied in the second half. We still have much to improve, but we are training hard and this level of competition is great for us."
Women’s Soccer Preview: Drexel
NEWARK, Del. – The Blue Hens play Drexel on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium for Senior Day. The Blue Hens are 2-10-5 overall and 1-5-2 in CAA competition. Delaware returns home for its season finale to host the Dragons. The last time...
Men's Swimming And Diving Performs Well At Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The University of Delaware's men's swimming and diving team competed in their second meet of the season when they went up against Yale in New Haven, Conn on Oct. 22, 2022. "Very happy with the way we fought today, head coach Pablo Marmelajo said. "We came...
Volleyball Falls In Four Sets At Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The University of Delaware volleyball team comes up short in their late rally attempt and fell in four sets (17-25, 21-25, 25-14, 23-25) to Hofstra (14-8, 11-0 CAA) in a much anticipated CAA battle Saturday afternoon inside David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Delaware (11-8, 7-4...
Blue Hens Run Past Morgan State for 38-7 Homecoming Victory
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 13/12 University of Delaware football team had five different players score touchdowns and used another stifling effort from the defense to come away with a 38-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd of 16,735 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the win, the Blue Hens improve to 6-1 overall.
