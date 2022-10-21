NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to visiting Drexel on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium in its regular season finale. "This was quite the emotional day as we knew we were closing a chapter of a few very special careers," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "I thought we did well collecting ourselves at halftime and put together a pretty dominant second half. Of course, Zoe (Smith) getting a goal after all she's been through is a wonderful moment. No doubt our young group will take a lot of lessons from the season, but we also will walk away with all we've done well and need to honor the progress we've made. We are all disappointed but we also know we're better than the record so we'll regroup and be better moving forward."

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO