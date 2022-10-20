Read full article on original website
With homicide a leading cause of maternal death, doctors urged to screen pregnant women for domestic violence
CNN — Two researchers are urging health-care providers to educate and screen pregnant women about intimate partner violence, as women in the United States are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or postpartum than to die of common obstetric causes such as high blood pressure, hemorrhage or sepsis.
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say.The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light.The videos — one filmed in September and another this month — were posted on social media. They show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in...
Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service
Three New Yorkers attempted to order cocaine from a drug delivery service but later died of a fentanyl overdose when their batch was laced with the deadly drug.
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
Mom Allegedly Took Selfies and Drugs While Toddler Was Drowning In Pond
Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide following the death of her son. She has yet to appear in court.
Fugitive Parents Arrested in Spain for Killing Daughter Over Choice of Spouse
A Pakistani couple living in Spain have been arrested on charges that they killed their own daughter because she married a person they didn’t approve of. The alleged murder occurred in April 2020, and an arrest warrant for the unnamed couple, who subsequently fled to Spain, was issued by Pakistani authorities, according to a statement by Spanish National Police. The husband, 67, and wife, 51, were apprehended in the wine region of La Rioja after Spanish cops received a tip from Pakistani law enforcement as to the pair’s whereabouts. They are now detained pending deportation to Pakistan, where they will face charges.Read it at Barrons
Chilling moment woman dressed as nurse strolls into hospital & kidnaps baby after telling mum she’s taking it for tests
THIS is the chilling moment a woman posing as a nurse entered a hospital and snatched a baby after telling a mum she was taking it for tests. Shocking footage shows the woman, dressed in nurse’s scrubs, strolling through the staff entrance of a Spanish hospital before kidnaping a newborn baby.
Virginia Mother Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Dies from Ingesting ‘Delta-8 THC’ Gummies
A mother in Virginia was recently indicted on murder charges because her 4-year-old son died after he allegedly ingested a significant quantity of gummy candies containing an analogue of the primary psychoactive substance in cannabis. According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, was indicted by a Spotsylvania...
Record numbers of elderly people hospitalised for cocaine abuse
RECORD numbers of elderly people are being hospitalised for issues triggered by cocaine abuse, stats show. The class A drug — usually linked to footie yobs, city workers and youngsters — is increasingly responsible for ruining the mental health of older people. Latest figures obtained from the NHS...
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Man Stabs Mother, Dog with Samurai Sword During Apparent Mental Health Crisis
If there weren't enough proof the world has gone crazy and mental health is a critical issue for our survival ... check out this horrific story of a 23-year-old who allegedly stabbed his mother and dog with a samurai sword before he was Tased by police. It happened Tuesday night...
Polly Klaas’s murder fueled the 90s crime panic. Her sisters fear ‘we’re repeating history’
Jess and Annie Nichol want to undo the harsh criminal laws passed after their sister was abducted: ‘Don’t want our pain to be used to punish anyone else’
Real-Life Cannabis Horror: Mother Charged With Murder After Her 4-Year-Old Dies From THC Edibles
Children falling ill from cannabis edibles is happening with more regularity as marijuana becomes mainstream as some adults are irresponsibly careless. And while, most of the time, kids end-up fully recovered, sometimes the things turn to real-life horror story. Dorothy Annette Clements, a 30-year-old mother from Virginia has been charged...
Emotional Abuse And Effects
This is also emotional abuse: • Making jokes about your perceived shortcomings or inadequacies. • Patronising you about your naivety, lack of awareness, or outlook. • Belittling your opinions and achievements. Undermining you by frequently contradicting or responding negatively to your opi. READ FULL ARTICLE ⇲. Overlooked...
Causes of Unresolved Trauma
Unresolved trauma occurs when the person has experienced an overwhelming event outside their brain’s window of tolerance, Dr. Zackson explains. “The survivor protects themselves from the pain by repressing and avoiding the disturbing emotions and trying to get over the trauma by pushing it down.”. Impact of Unresolved...
