Giants Make Decision About Starting Outside Linebacker
The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured...
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
New York Jets Options to Replace Breece Hall
On Sunday, October 23rd, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9, securing their fourth straight victory. However, it did not come without a cost. During the game, rookie sensation Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.
NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives
Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
Giants' Daniel Bellinger Suffers Fractured Eye Socket In Bloody Play
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will be out indefinitely ... after he suffered a broken eye socket against the Jaguars in a terrifying play on Sunday. The scary incident happened with 56 seconds left in the first half of NY's game against Jacksonville in Florida ... when Bellinger caught a 13-yard pass and was inadvertently poked in the left eye by a Jags defender.
Broncos Place RB Mike Boone On Injured Reserve
The Broncos have already filled his roster spot by signing RB Marlon Mack off of the 49ers’ practice squad. Boone will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return. Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an...
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report
As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
Rival execs say Aaron Rodgers' body language is 'worse than ever': 'Looks like he doesn't want to be there'
The Green Bay Packers have struggled on offense all year, and it seems to be taking a toll on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That is apparently especially true if you ask others around the league. Anonymous talent evaluators and scouts have a fairly brutal assessment of Rodgers this season, according to...
Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Buffalo Bills Trade Deadline Targets
The big question going around social media is should the Buffalo Bills make a move at the deadline? There was multiple reports floating around that the Bills offered a second round pick for RB Christian McCaffrey before the San Francisco 49ers acquired him. That begs the question. Are the Bills looking to improve at a particular position? (Maybe their run game again?) Here’s few players fans should watch for.
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins
The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
15 observations from the 49ers' terrible, horrible, no good, very bad loss to the Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey's new teammates spoiled his debut with the 49ers. The trade that sent McCaffrey to San Francisco brought a great deal of energy to the team and the fanbase. And you could feel that enthusiasm early in Sunday's game. But it didn't last. A second-half collapse and pathetic display...
Rex Ryan Blasts Jets WR Elijah Moore on 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
Rex Ryan does not think highly of Elijah Moore's actions this year.
Will New York Jets GM Joe Douglas keep his trade deadline streak alive?
DENVER -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Trader Joe: The trade deadline is in nine days, which means general manager Joe Douglas is working the phones. In three years on the job, Douglas hasn't let a trade deadline pass without making a deal. The...
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
NFL's top two TEs finish with identical numbers on National Tight Ends Day
On National Tight Ends Day, a "holiday" on Sunday, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and George Kittle of the 49ers went head-to-head. The heavyweight showdown was a draw. Kelce and Kittle both finished with six catches for 98 yards. Kittle scored a touchdown, but Kelce came out with the win as the Chiefs beat the 49ers, 44-23.
Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL
Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
