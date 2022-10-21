ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
WTHR

Seller lists adult Happy Meal toys for $300K on eBay

INDIANAPOLIS — Apparently, children aren't the only ones who just have to have the latest McDonald's Happy Meal toy. The demand for the fast food chain's limited-edition "adult Happy Meals" was so high, supplies lasted only days after they went on sale Oct. 3. Some restaurants told customers they were waiting on more of the specially designed boxes for the meals, which were part of a collaboration with popular streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Verge

Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores

Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What to Expect When Shopping for Candy in Stores This Halloween

It turns out inflation has also come for your candy. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed candy and chewing gum prices have gone up 13.1% over the last year. Read on for what consumers can expect heading into the stores in the final push before Halloween.
retailleader.com

Baby Gear Retailer Nuna Opens Flagship Store in Italy

Baby gear retailer Nuna opened a new flagship store in Italy. The store, located in Florence, is the third brick-and-mortar location for Nuna. The brand sells premium and minimalistic baby products, like high chairs and strollers. Nuna, the baby gear retailer, recently opened a new flagship store — its first...
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Early Black Friday Sales on Holiday Gifts, Tech, Beauty and More (Updating)

You can thank Amazon for kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its Prime Early Access sale this month. Black Friday has already begun at some online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target (which hosted its Deal Days event in early October) and Amazon, which is offering deals on skincare, cosmetics and more during its Beauty Haul sale through Nov. 6. Techies can start saving on Samsung phones and more today through Nov. 1 during the company’s Samsung Week Sale, which features limited-time offers on phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, soundbars, monitors, computer accessories and more. For those hosting for the...

