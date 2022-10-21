Read full article on original website
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada
It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
Seller lists adult Happy Meal toys for $300K on eBay
INDIANAPOLIS — Apparently, children aren't the only ones who just have to have the latest McDonald's Happy Meal toy. The demand for the fast food chain's limited-edition "adult Happy Meals" was so high, supplies lasted only days after they went on sale Oct. 3. Some restaurants told customers they were waiting on more of the specially designed boxes for the meals, which were part of a collaboration with popular streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.
I found 10 Aldi clearance items – including boots for 50% off
AN Aldi super fan has scored several clearance items starting at just 99 cents. The Aldi shopper, who goes by Danelle, was visiting her daughter in Orlando, Florida, and popped in to see what was on sale. Danelle, who goes by the username jaxcraftygirl on TikTok, makes these types of...
Walmart CEO says its stores being open on Thanksgiving 'is a thing of the past'
Walmart CEO John Furner recently said keeping stores open on Thanksgiving is "a thing of the past." Some companies, Walmart included, closed stores on Thanksgiving in the past few years because of the pandemic, but others may follow suit well into the future. Between online shopping, deals coming earlier in...
Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores
Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
Black Friday deals are already here! See Walmart, Target, more
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Many stores have Christmas items on shelves across from Halloween decorations and some shoppers say it’s too early.
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
What to Expect When Shopping for Candy in Stores This Halloween
It turns out inflation has also come for your candy. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed candy and chewing gum prices have gone up 13.1% over the last year. Read on for what consumers can expect heading into the stores in the final push before Halloween.
Whoa: A Restaurant-Ready Outdoor Heater Is Almost $300 Off at Amazon Right Now
Shoppers say it provides “a wonderful ambiance.”
Coach Outlet Sitewide 70% Off Sale: Shop a $450 Handbag for $135 & More Chic Fall Looks Starting at $28
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Some stores are already releasing Black Friday deals
While Halloween hasn't even passed yet, many people are already seeing sales fit for the holiday shopping season.
3 Reasons Amazon Is the Best Retailer for Buying in Bulk
When you think of buying in bulk, Costco, BJ's and Sam's Club probably come to mind. But savvy shoppers know that pallets full of outsized merchandise are waiting for shipment in Amazon warehouses,...
Shop the best early Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Macy's and West Elm
Upgrade your home's interiors with early Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Macy's, Target and Amazon. Enjoy Way Day furniture prices today.
Shop the best Wayfair deals on recliners, sofas and loveseats before Black Friday
Shop all the best early Way Day deals on recliners, sofas and couches at Wayfair before Black Friday 2022.
Baby Gear Retailer Nuna Opens Flagship Store in Italy
Baby gear retailer Nuna opened a new flagship store in Italy. The store, located in Florence, is the third brick-and-mortar location for Nuna. The brand sells premium and minimalistic baby products, like high chairs and strollers. Nuna, the baby gear retailer, recently opened a new flagship store — its first...
These Are the Best Early Black Friday Sales on Holiday Gifts, Tech, Beauty and More (Updating)
You can thank Amazon for kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its Prime Early Access sale this month. Black Friday has already begun at some online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target (which hosted its Deal Days event in early October) and Amazon, which is offering deals on skincare, cosmetics and more during its Beauty Haul sale through Nov. 6. Techies can start saving on Samsung phones and more today through Nov. 1 during the company’s Samsung Week Sale, which features limited-time offers on phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, soundbars, monitors, computer accessories and more. For those hosting for the...
The 30 best Advent calendars to buy right now before they sell out
From chocolates and beauty products to candles and dog treats, we rounded up the best Advent calendars to grab now before they sell out.
Work in style with these Way Day home office furniture deals at Wayfair before Black Friday
If you're still working remotely, you can add more style to your setup with these Wayfair home office furniture deals available before Black Friday.
