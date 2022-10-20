Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Young People at a Crossroads: Stories of climate education, action and adaptation from around the world
SCI Research Fellow Catherine Walker celebrates the launch of her creative project book and the publication of a related journal article. Catherine Walker has published her creative project book as part of the Young People at a Crossroads project. Entitled , the book collates the voices of 40 migrant-background 14-18-year-olds in Manchester and Melbourne who took part in the research project Young People at a Crossroads.
myscience.org
Curtin projects amplify hearing healthcare in the community
Curtin University-led research will provide the first estimates of the number of Aboriginal children with ear infections and hearing loss while another project will develop an online platform to empower adults with hearing loss to make informed decisions about their hearing healthcare. Chief Investigator Associate Professor Christopher Brennan-Jones from the...
myscience.org
Landmark study calls for greater respect for teachers
The Australian Teachers’ Perceptions of their Work Report 2022 is a comprehensive national survey of more than 5000 teachers nation-wide. The key findings of this year’s report ( available here ) reveal;. 7 in 10 teachers don’t feel respected by the Australian public. 1 in 4 teachers...
myscience.org
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
myscience.org
Marking Gillard’s misogyny speech 10 years on
In 2012, then Prime Minister Julia Gillard became a global sensation when she stood in Parliament and railed against everyday misogyny in Australia. Her words went viral and sparked conversations about the sexist treatment of female politicians around the globe. Ms Gillard continues to inspire upcoming generations, who have transported...
myscience.org
Analysis: When digital nomads come to town, governments want their cash but locals are left behind
PhD researcher Dave Cook (UCL Anthropology) joins the Conversation podcast to explore the phenomenon of "digital nomads," people who work as they travel the world, and how the recent trend of remote working has helped make their lifestyle more feasible. Digital nomads who work as they travel are often attracted...
Comments / 0