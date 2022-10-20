ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Despite strong defensive effort, Norton girls soccer downs D-R 3-0

NORTON— Any defense can only hold on for so long, and that's what happened to Dighton-Rehoboth girls soccer Monday afternoon. Despite a solid defensive showing and a 24 save performance in net from sophomore goalkeeper Haleigh Kelley, a goal within the first 15 minutes followed by a pair of late goals by Lily Newell saw the Falcons (7-5-5) fall 3-0 to Norton (7-3-6) on the road in non-league action.
Cromwell’s Suhonen set records and made memories in 2010

The Star Tribune is celebrating 50 years of high school football state tournaments one day at a time for 50 days. "Game in and game out we have tried to be better conditioned and better physically than the other teams." — New Ulm Cathedral coach Denny Lux, about his team's 19-13 victory over Barnesville in Class 1A.
Kyrie Irving takes part in making NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points. Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving poured in 37 apiece. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Together, those four totaled 150 points in the ...
