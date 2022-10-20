NORTON— Any defense can only hold on for so long, and that's what happened to Dighton-Rehoboth girls soccer Monday afternoon. Despite a solid defensive showing and a 24 save performance in net from sophomore goalkeeper Haleigh Kelley, a goal within the first 15 minutes followed by a pair of late goals by Lily Newell saw the Falcons (7-5-5) fall 3-0 to Norton (7-3-6) on the road in non-league action.

NORTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO