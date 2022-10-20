Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 25: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market finished higher, with the S&P/ASX200 setting a new 20-day high. The Australian share market finished Tuesday higher, buoyed by the A-REIT and Telecommunications Services sectors. The S&P/ASX200 closed up, gaining 19.20 points or 0.28% to 6,798.60 and setting a new 20-day high. The broader All Ordinaries...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
tipranks.com
ENPH vs. RUN: Is the Market Right about These Solar Stocks?
There is more than one approach to the solar industry, but some business models are sustainable, while others aren’t. These two solar energy stocks are opposites in every way and have completely different valuation multiples, which look justified. Solar energy stocks have been hot in recent years, especially amid...
tipranks.com
How Much Is Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know
Many stocks used the pandemic and the work from home trend as a springboard for outsized gains, and Block (SQ) was one of the main beneficiaries. Shares soared once the market absorbed the Covid shock, with the company’s Cash App gaining widespread adoption while stimulus checks rolled in. However, fast forward to the present day and the severity of the pullback since is on display; the stock is almost back to early pandemic levels.
tipranks.com
Analysts are All About These 10 Stocks
Snap (SNAP) – 22 ratings – Hold. Lam Research (LRCX) – 14 ratings – Moderate Buy. Union Pacific (UNP) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. First Republic Bank (FRC) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. Ally Financial (ALLY) – 12 ratings –...
tipranks.com
Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to...
tipranks.com
Why Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) shares plunged nearly 17% today?
Reliance Worldwide shares dived after the Australian plumbing supply company flagged worsening financial operating conditions ahead. Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (ASX:RWC) shares were down almost 17% by the afternoon, after the Australian plumbing supplies company warned of worsening financial operating conditions ahead. Although Reliance is headquartered in Australia, it has...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential
A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the...
tipranks.com
Jefferies analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Analysts hold an Analyst/Industry conference call on Ignite and Microsoft with expert Mary Jo Foley on October 25 at 11 am. Webcast Link. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion...
tipranks.com
Megaport (ASX:MP1) makes the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list
Megaport has just earned a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, indicating the stock has the ability to outperform market expectations. Australian IT solutions provider, Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) stock has recently made the TipRanks “Perfect 10” Smart Score list, joining the likes of BHP Group (ASX:BHP), Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG), and Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR).
UK's Made.com terminates talks with interested parties for potential sale
Oct 25 (Reuters) - British online furniture retailer Made.com Group (MADE.L) said on Tuesday talks with a number of interested parties for a potential sale of the company have been terminated after they were unable to meet the timetable.
tipranks.com
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Surge Thanks to Favorable Vaccine Data
Shares of vaccine developer Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) surged over 70% today. This can be attributed to favorable data for its experimental pneumococcal vaccine, VAX-24. Indeed, when compared to Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Prevnar 20 vaccine, VAX-24 actually achieved better immune responses for 16 of the serotypes targeted by Prevnar 20. In addition, it had similar results for the other four serotypes while also targeting an additional four not covered by the Pfizer version.
tipranks.com
Google Earnings Cheat Sheet – Ahead of Today’s Earnings Release
Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reports earnings today, after the markets close. Ahead of its earnings release, it’s useful to know how the company performed in recent quarters. Here’s a look at Google’s earnings estimates vs. its actual earnings in the past three quarters. After two quarters of misses,...
tipranks.com
Microsoft (MSFT) Cheat Sheet – Ahead of Today’s Earnings Release
Like most tech stocks, Microsoft (MSFT) has experienced volatility all year long. The stock is down more than 25% year-to-date, and the company missed earnings in the last quarter. For Q1 2023, which Microsoft will report on today, October 25, the earnings estimate has been increased since last quarter. Plus,...
tipranks.com
Fly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. Families of people who died in two Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crashes have rights as crime victims under federal law and may continue to challenge last year’s settlement that spared the company from prosecution, a federal judge in Texas found, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Tangel and Dave Michaels. Ruling in a challenge brought by the families, U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, said they have standing to question the January 2021 agreement with the Justice Department because Boeing’s conduct before the crashes led to the tragedy. Boeing said in the settlement that two of its former employees misled federal air-safety regulators about how the MAX’s automated flight-control system worked. 2. Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META) has warned Canada it is prepared to block the sharing of Canadian news content – like it did in Australia last year – unless the Liberal government amends legislation that would compel big digital companies to compensate domestic media outlets, The Wall Street Journal’s Paul Vieira reports. The legislation is under review by a parliamentary committee, and lawmakers voted this week to stop hearing further testimony from witnesses. Facebook said it wasn’t given an opportunity to testify, so late Friday it issued a statement outlining the company’s concerns with Canada’s proposed rules – and a warning, the author notes. 3. Elon Musk says that Tesla (TSLA) could someday be worth more than Apple (AAPL) and Saudi Aramco, combined. First, it needs to get through the next few months, Al Root writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Tesla shares slumped 6.7% following quarterly results but for all the bad news, Tesla sees massive growth in 2023, as new plants in Germany and Texas continue ramping up, the author notes. Tesla’s long-term bets on batteries and new vehicles should also help it lower costs and boost sales, though it remains to be seen whether growth comes at the expense of profits. What’s more, Tesla still plans to deliver at least 450,000 vehicles during the fourth quarter, a massive number that, if achieved, would likely make the concerns disappear, the publication adds. While giving up on Tesla, or at least its stock, might strike some investors as the path of least resistance, giving the shares another three months seems to be the smart thing to do, Root writes. 4. DC and Warner Bros.’ (WBD) "Black Adam" won this weekend at the North American box office with a $67M debut, the biggest domestic opening of Dwayne Johnson’s career outside of the primary "Fast & Furious" franchise. Overseas, the superhero pic opened to $73M from 77 markets for a global total of $140M. 5. BP (BP), Exxon (XOM), JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Hologic (HOLX), and Paccar (PCAR) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.
tipranks.com
Insider Buy on ETNB Stock Inspiring Copycat Investors
89bio (ETNB) stock is on the rise today, possibly due to a significant insider buy on the stock. Four days ago, one of the directors of this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, who owns more than 10% of ETNB’s stock, made an $8.9 million Informative Buy. The insider, Ra Capital Management,...
tipranks.com
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock has made it to the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list, suggesting it has the potential to outperform the market. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) has earned the TipRanks “Perfect 10” Smart Score tag, joining other ASX recent additions to the group, such as Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1), Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN), and Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE).
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cuts Prices of Models 3 and Y in China; Stock Hits 52-Week Low
Tesla is lowering the prices of its most popular Models 3 and Y in China. The step is seen as a way of pushing sales in the lurking recessionary environment and heated competition. Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has decided to cut the prices of its popular Models 3...
tipranks.com
FuboTV Stock: Despite Concerns, Current Share Price Offers ‘Compelling Entry Point,’ Says Analyst
Adding new subs or hitting revenue targets have rarely been an issue for fuboTV (FUBO) and the latest update from the sports-focused streamer stuck to that narrative. On Monday, the company raised its revenue and new subs expectations for Q3. The company now expects total revenue for the quarter to...
Comments / 0