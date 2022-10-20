Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. Families of people who died in two Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crashes have rights as crime victims under federal law and may continue to challenge last year’s settlement that spared the company from prosecution, a federal judge in Texas found, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Tangel and Dave Michaels. Ruling in a challenge brought by the families, U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, said they have standing to question the January 2021 agreement with the Justice Department because Boeing’s conduct before the crashes led to the tragedy. Boeing said in the settlement that two of its former employees misled federal air-safety regulators about how the MAX’s automated flight-control system worked. 2. Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META) has warned Canada it is prepared to block the sharing of Canadian news content – like it did in Australia last year – unless the Liberal government amends legislation that would compel big digital companies to compensate domestic media outlets, The Wall Street Journal’s Paul Vieira reports. The legislation is under review by a parliamentary committee, and lawmakers voted this week to stop hearing further testimony from witnesses. Facebook said it wasn’t given an opportunity to testify, so late Friday it issued a statement outlining the company’s concerns with Canada’s proposed rules – and a warning, the author notes. 3. Elon Musk says that Tesla (TSLA) could someday be worth more than Apple (AAPL) and Saudi Aramco, combined. First, it needs to get through the next few months, Al Root writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Tesla shares slumped 6.7% following quarterly results but for all the bad news, Tesla sees massive growth in 2023, as new plants in Germany and Texas continue ramping up, the author notes. Tesla’s long-term bets on batteries and new vehicles should also help it lower costs and boost sales, though it remains to be seen whether growth comes at the expense of profits. What’s more, Tesla still plans to deliver at least 450,000 vehicles during the fourth quarter, a massive number that, if achieved, would likely make the concerns disappear, the publication adds. While giving up on Tesla, or at least its stock, might strike some investors as the path of least resistance, giving the shares another three months seems to be the smart thing to do, Root writes. 4. DC and Warner Bros.’ (WBD) "Black Adam" won this weekend at the North American box office with a $67M debut, the biggest domestic opening of Dwayne Johnson’s career outside of the primary "Fast & Furious" franchise. Overseas, the superhero pic opened to $73M from 77 markets for a global total of $140M. 5. BP (BP), Exxon (XOM), JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Hologic (HOLX), and Paccar (PCAR) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.

