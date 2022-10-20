ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

numios bisniss
3d ago

Voting YES. I never want one person to make the type of tyrannical decisions for me and my family like the one that happened for the last two years.

Bull B
3d ago

vote yes is the only choice, can't let anyone dictate everything, even though Andy wasn't as bad as some governors (New York) he still went way to far for a virus where the death rate only rose by 2/3rds of a percent. And those are questionable numbers, one day Andy was reading the KY deaths and 3 covid deaths were over 92 years old.

Airmed
2d ago

The people on here stating they're voting no on 1 and 2 because they don't want their taxes raised obviously didn't read amendment 2. 🤦🏼‍♀️

WLWT 5

Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2

COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
WLKY.com

Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Protect Kentucky from out-of-state activism

Protect Kentucky Access (PKA) is the largest organization opposed to Constitutional Amendment #2 and their goal, according to their website, is to "keep abortion safe and legal in Kentucky." Donor information reported in the latest Kentucky Registry of Election Finance Report (KREF) raises questions about whose interests KPA is protecting and what kind of access they're talking about.
WTVQ

Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to extend Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of adults. He says the initiative removes some health obstacles keeping people from working. He says the expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
wdrb.com

Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans

Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
