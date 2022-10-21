Read full article on original website
Bobcats Set for Blue-Gold Scrimmage
The daily grind of basketball gets real in late October. The weather changes, teams are deep into building up their practice times and players are ready to compete against anyone other than a current teammate. For the Montana State women's basketball team, the final step before it faces its first...
Men’s Basketball Kicks off Season with Blue & Gold Scrimmage, MSU Billings Exhibition
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two home events for the Montana State men's basketball team will usher in the start of basketball season this week, as the Bobcats host the Blue & Gold Scrimmage on Thursday before welcoming Montana State University Billings to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for the team's lone exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
Bobcats Hit the Road for Two
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. (MT) SERIES: Idaho leads all-time series 38-15 (1978) LAST MTG: Nov. 4, 2021 - @ Montana State 3, Idaho 0. WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. (MT) WHERE: Cheney, Washington. VENUE: Reese Court. RECORDS: Montana State 8-13, 4-5; E. Washington 8-12, 3-5.
Bobcats Finish Fall Season at The Clash at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CITY, Nevada — The Montana State women's golf team wrapped up the fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek, held at the par-72, 6,309-yard Boulder Creek Golf Club course on Tuesday. Going into the final round, the Bobcats were in 14th place and they finished the tournament...
