Yardbarker
Fans boo Canucks and throw jerseys on the ice in home opener loss
You couldn’t write a worse start to the Vancouver Canucks’ 2022-23 season if you tried. After going 0-3-1 on their season-opening road trip, the Canucks returned home for their home opener against the Buffalo Sabres. After coming out of the gate seemingly somewhat strong, the Canucks fell apart...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Bruins could be looking at a right-handed defenseman and not Jakob Chychrun. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Called around to see if the Boston Bruins could have some interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun if the price was right.
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks
Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
