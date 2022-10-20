The Minnesota Wild are back in action tonight against the Montreal Canadiens in the first of the four games this week as part of their east coast trip that started with the Wild squeezing a point out of the Boston Bruins on Oct. 22, giving them points in consecutive contests after dropping the first three games to start the season. While the Canadiens might seem like an easier target than the Bruins, the winners of the 2022 draft lottery are off to a better start than most expected.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO