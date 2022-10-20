ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres

Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Sunday edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Ducks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like Juraj Slafkovzky of the Montreal Canadiens might be dealing with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, with the struggles of the Vancouver Canucks, are some players finding their way into the doghouse?. Could those players be moved? Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek says he’s...
WITN

Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
RALEIGH, NC
lastwordonsports.com

Vancouver Canucks Flaws Highlighted in Home Opener

When talking about the Vancouver Canucks flaws, it’s a bit of a trick to separate the team from the players. Players have flaws, obviously, but the least of them is that they are employed. If someone hands you a six or seven-figure paycheque, you’re probably not too inclined to ask deep questions. So we’re questioning the White Collar crew.
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Goaltending, Beck & More

In past years, the Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect pool rarely had newsworthy performances. More recently, there has not only been a large number of prospects added to the system, but many have had noteworthy performances, especially on the international stage playing in the World Junior Championships. Early on in the 2022-23 season, they are making their presence known.
The Hockey Writers

Wild Gameday Preview: Montreal Canadiens – 10/24/22

The Minnesota Wild are back in action tonight against the Montreal Canadiens in the first of the four games this week as part of their east coast trip that started with the Wild squeezing a point out of the Boston Bruins on Oct. 22, giving them points in consecutive contests after dropping the first three games to start the season. While the Canadiens might seem like an easier target than the Bruins, the winners of the 2022 draft lottery are off to a better start than most expected.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy