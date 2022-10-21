Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Fire across I-470 forces KC residents to evacuate
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nearly two square mile brush fire closed sections of I-470 and forced some neighborhoods to be evacuated. That fire is contained, but it was the cause of a very scary afternoon. At its greatest, it was one mile in length and one mile in width and 14 different agencies responded. […]
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo announced Friday that one of its chimpanzees died unexpectedly. Zoo officials said Teetoo, 26, died Thursday. The zoo said Teetoo had a routine medical procedure and was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest. A news release said a necropsy...
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
kshb.com
Steady rain ends from west to east now-9 PM, then A few showers
We have seen around 1" of rain, with a new .05"-.50" of rain possible tonight and Tuesday. Steady rain ends from west to east 7-9 PM, then a few showers. A new area of rain will likely stay around 50 miles south and east of KC Tuesday, a few showers in KC.
Man killed in Sunday shooting near Kansas City apartment complex
A man is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex at East 32nd Street and Quincy Drive in Kansas City late Sunday night.
KC couple still waiting on belongings after moving across the country
A Kansas City couple is still waiting on their belongings from a moving company after moving across the country.
KCTV 5
Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470. UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers...
KCTV 5
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
