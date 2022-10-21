ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CONTEMPORIST

This 1950s Mid-Century Modern Home Was Given A Contemporary Remodel

FORWARD Design | Architecture has shared photos with us of the renovation that was done on this mid-century modern home in Kansas City, Missouri. The home, originally designed by the architecture firm Linscott, Kiene & Haylett and built-in 1954, was revolutionary at the time for its T-shaped split-level plan, which allowed for a more spacious, two-story bedroom wing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time

Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
GRANDVIEW, MO
Startland News

Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black

Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first.   “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo announced Friday that one of its chimpanzees died unexpectedly. Zoo officials said Teetoo, 26, died Thursday. The zoo said Teetoo had a routine medical procedure and was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest. A news release said a necropsy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire

Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grass fire develops near I-470 and Raytown Road

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A large grass fire has developed in the area of I-470 and Raytown Road. The blaze can be seen easily from the highway. Kansas City Scout warns drivers in the area to be prepared to stop if using I-470. UPDATE: At 11:10 a.m. officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO

