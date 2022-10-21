ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Ready to Run at MW Championships

The postseason begins for the Air Force cross country program this Friday (Oct. 28), when the team travels to Laramie, Wyo., for the 2022 Mountain West Cross Country Championships. The Falcons' lineup, which includes the fifth-ranked men and a women's squad that is receiving votes in the latest coaches' poll, will line up against their conference counterparts at Jacoby Golf Course, beginning at 10:15 a.m. (MT).
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons to play Tigers in City For Champions Cup

Air Force Falcons (6-7-4) vs. Colorado College Tigers (7-5-5) Thursday, October 27, 6:00 pm MT. -Historically, Air Force is 3-17 against Colorado College. -A season ago, Air Force was defeated 1-0 in Colorado Springs. -Air Force has not bested Colorado College since 2003, a 2-1 win at USAFA. -The Falcons...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Return Home to Host San Jose State, Nevada

The Air Force volleyball team opens the second half of the conference's home-and-home schedule this week, as it welcomes San Jose State and Nevada to the Academy for a pair of rematches. The Falcons will host the Spartans at 6:00 p.m. (MT) on Thursday, Oct. 27, before facing the Wolfpack at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29.
SAN JOSE, CA
goairforcefalcons.com

Golfers close out fall schedule in Maui

THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team closes out the fall schedule by traveling to the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. The three-day, 54-hole tournament runs Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Maui. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com. THE FORMAT:...
LAHAINA, HI

