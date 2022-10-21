The postseason begins for the Air Force cross country program this Friday (Oct. 28), when the team travels to Laramie, Wyo., for the 2022 Mountain West Cross Country Championships. The Falcons' lineup, which includes the fifth-ranked men and a women's squad that is receiving votes in the latest coaches' poll, will line up against their conference counterparts at Jacoby Golf Course, beginning at 10:15 a.m. (MT).

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO