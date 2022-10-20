ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

13 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you feel that? It's holiday cheer drifting through the air. It's time! We can officially start getting excited about the winter holidays. We're adding decorations to our shopping carts and recipes to our bookmarks bar. But let's […]
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
WTHR

Seller lists adult Happy Meal toys for $300K on eBay

INDIANAPOLIS — Apparently, children aren't the only ones who just have to have the latest McDonald's Happy Meal toy. The demand for the fast food chain's limited-edition "adult Happy Meals" was so high, supplies lasted only days after they went on sale Oct. 3. Some restaurants told customers they were waiting on more of the specially designed boxes for the meals, which were part of a collaboration with popular streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Complicate Holiday Shopping

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
ETOnline.com

Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Deals

It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Walmart's Rollbacks & More sale, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. The Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale is kicking off the holiday season early with steep furniture and bedding discounts — but not for much longer!
Phys.org

Retailers may be doing customers a favor with early jump on holiday sales

It isn't even Halloween, and some retailers already are putting out Christmas merchandise and promoting gift buying. Manufacturers and retailers often put out cards for Valentine's Day, chocolate eggs for Easter and a plethora of pumpkin-spiced treats ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving many weeks ahead of the holidays. But it's...
Parade

Early Black Friday Deals at Home Depot 2022 Are Here—And Include Big Markdowns on Appliances and Tools!

If you're looking to save big on appliances, tools, and home decor, we know where you can find them this Black Friday—at Home Depot! This year, Home Depot will be slashing prices from the end of October and will continue to do so into December! Home Depot Black Friday sales 2022 is no regular Black Friday event—it's a month-long deal extravaganza! Black Friday at Home Depot technically begins on Monday, October 31, but there are already plenty of early Black Friday sales happening now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy