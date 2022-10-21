Read full article on original website
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
Is Modern Warfare 2 crossplay?
Call of Duty fans who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were given early access to the game’s campaign mode ahead of the game’s Oct. 28 release date. One of the biggest questions players have about the upcoming full release of the game is if the game will crossplay in the game, considering the feature connects players from all different kinds of devices to play together. Let’s dive into the topic, shall we?
Modern Warfare 2 campaign ‘Alone’ mission: How to find a sharp weapon
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is full of Easter eggs, returning characters, and fun surprises. One of the bigger surprises involves a main character’s betrayal of the rest of the team, setting up the final big stakes toward the end of the campaign. If you’re here, you know what we’re talking about, and you’re looking for help to even the odds against them.
Leaked Overwatch 2 cutscene inspires excitement for PvE story mode, features Moira’s soft side
A new look at Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE story mode content showed up on Reddit this morning by way of a purported leak, and it’s enough to get lore nerds quite excited. Three screengrabs of pre-release footage from the game’s story were posted, including two separate scenes. The first scene shows Moira and Sigma sharing a moment, and the other features a standoff between Orisa and Doomfist, both including subtitled dialogue.
Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things
Despite being primarily known as a Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins admitted he enjoys playing Warzone too—just not enough to keep him hooked in the long term. It’s the reason the Twitch and YouTube star prefers playing Fortnite and even Apex Legends over it. What puts...
How large is the new Broken Moon map in Apex Legends?
Let’s face it: size matters when it comes to maps in Apex Legends. One of the biggest criticisms multiple maps have faced in Apex is map size, from comments that Storm Point is too big to be exciting to arguments that Kings Canyon is too small to be competitively balanced.
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches
Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite
Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?
Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.
Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs
In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
Best graphics settings for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign on PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is due for release on Oct. 28 this year, and there are several ways that you can prepare your aim so you can make people rage quit. The campaign is a great way to start honing your craft. For those of you who have...
Respawn has ‘no real updates’ on cross-progression in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players who are holding out for cross-progression will have to keep waiting: developer Respawn Entertainment doesn’t have anything to say right now about the feature’s inclusion. In a press event, Apex design director Evan Nikolich revealed that while the development team is still working on the...
All MTG Transformers Universe Beyond cards in Brothers’ War
Transform and roll out in three Magic formats. Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro have created a Magic: The Gathering crossover for The Brothers’ War set, showcasing 15 Transformers cards that are playable within Eternal formats. The Universes Beyond collaborations began in 2020 with the Walking Dead Secret Lair....
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
The Apex Legends community wants Respawn to remove splits from ranked
Apex Legends fans on Reddit have called on developer Respawn Entertainment to remove the split system from the game’s ranked mode. Reddit user -BananasBandana- explained that they believe ranked splits are “driving Ranked mode straight into the trash bin” thanks to the high amount of grind time required to reach the upper ranks. They argued that the split system benefits high-level players and Apex Predators rather than casual players, who may suffer from worse matchmaking as a result. In edits to their post, they suggest that a ranked decay system might help in the place of splits to encourage players to continue playing in their own rank. They also suggest community-voted maps.
‘Be fast with muting people,’: Grubby gives the best advice to players wanting to get into Dota 2
Legendary Warcraft III player Grubby continues his Dota 2 adventures as fans worldwide tune in to watch how the former pro hones his skills. And, consideringGrubby has decades of experience playing real-time strategy (RTS) games, he’s also been helping his viewers who are considering trying out Valve’s MOBA with some useful tips and tricks.
Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11
Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
How to play Viper in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
One of the agents in VALORANT with the most “toxic” ability kit is actually one of the most useful agents in virtually any team composition, Viper. Her abilities and playstyle revolve around zone control, reducing the vision and health of enemies to weaken them, and making them vulnerable to a barrage of bullets—not to mention, obstructing their vision and communicating in the process.
