WhatsApp down: App not working as users unable to send or receive messages
WhatsApp has broken, with users unable to send or receive messages.The world’s most popular messaging app appears to have stopped working, potentially affecting billions of users.The app would allow people to type messages to friends and then press send. But they then became stuck, never actually delivering.It means that users are likely sending and being sent messages without them actually being delivered – potentially leading to problems.The issues led to a huge spike of reports on outage tracking website DownDetector, with users around the world reporting problems.WhatsApp does not maintain any official outlets to update users on outages. Unlike the rest...
dotesports.com
Ninja still prefers Apex and Fortnite over Warzone, but Warzone 2 could win him back if it changes these things
Despite being primarily known as a Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins admitted he enjoys playing Warzone too—just not enough to keep him hooked in the long term. It’s the reason the Twitch and YouTube star prefers playing Fortnite and even Apex Legends over it. What puts...
dotesports.com
Is Modern Warfare 2 crossplay?
Call of Duty fans who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were given early access to the game’s campaign mode ahead of the game’s Oct. 28 release date. One of the biggest questions players have about the upcoming full release of the game is if the game will crossplay in the game, considering the feature connects players from all different kinds of devices to play together. Let’s dive into the topic, shall we?
dotesports.com
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
dotesports.com
Leaked Overwatch 2 cutscene inspires excitement for PvE story mode, features Moira’s soft side
A new look at Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE story mode content showed up on Reddit this morning by way of a purported leak, and it’s enough to get lore nerds quite excited. Three screengrabs of pre-release footage from the game’s story were posted, including two separate scenes. The first scene shows Moira and Sigma sharing a moment, and the other features a standoff between Orisa and Doomfist, both including subtitled dialogue.
dotesports.com
‘Be fast with muting people,’: Grubby gives the best advice to players wanting to get into Dota 2
Legendary Warcraft III player Grubby continues his Dota 2 adventures as fans worldwide tune in to watch how the former pro hones his skills. And, consideringGrubby has decades of experience playing real-time strategy (RTS) games, he’s also been helping his viewers who are considering trying out Valve’s MOBA with some useful tips and tricks.
dotesports.com
Kwangdong Freecs part ways with bot laner Leo
South Korean bot laner Han “Leo” Gyeo-re has left Kwangdong Freecs, according to an official announcement made by the team on Twitter. The 22-year-old joined the organization in April 2021, becoming the starting ADC for Afreeca Freecs. During the 2021 LCK Summer Split, Leo and his team achieved a sixth-place finish in the regular season as well as in playoffs. Together with the support Lehends, they were a strong bot lane duo.
dotesports.com
A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023
Fallout 4 is receiving a next-gen update in 2023, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Commonwealth for an improved experience. We’re coming up on the end of the month-long Fallout 25th-anniversary celebration, but fans can expect a few more exciting updates before it’s over. The latest Bethesda blog post highlights some of the events and features coming in the next couple of weeks, including the festive updates to Fallout 76 and new bundles. But one update fans might’ve not expected is an update to Fallout 4 for next-gen consoles and PC.
