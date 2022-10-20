WhatsApp has broken, with users unable to send or receive messages.The world’s most popular messaging app appears to have stopped working, potentially affecting billions of users.The app would allow people to type messages to friends and then press send. But they then became stuck, never actually delivering.It means that users are likely sending and being sent messages without them actually being delivered – potentially leading to problems.The issues led to a huge spike of reports on outage tracking website DownDetector, with users around the world reporting problems.WhatsApp does not maintain any official outlets to update users on outages. Unlike the rest...

19 MINUTES AGO