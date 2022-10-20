Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
New Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals four Mastery Camos ahead of launch
A fresh Call of Duty leak has revealed the Mastery Camos for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, giving players a solid idea of what they’ll be grinding towards when the game drops on October 28. A new Call of Duty game always means a new series of weapon camouflage...
Apex Legends Player Makes a Shield Cell in Their Art Class
It's hard to deny that when it comes to anything related to popular video games such as Apex Legends, recreating any of their commonly seen items in real life is pretty darn cool. That's exactly what has gone pretty viral on the r/apexlegends subreddit in recent days as one fan...
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Devs Reveal Their Dream Spinoff Game
The developers at Infinity Ward apparently already have a good idea for where they’d take a potential Call of Duty spinoff. In an interview with IGN, Infinity Ward narrative director Jeffrey Negus and Modern Warfare 2 head writer Brian Bloom revealed their idea for a Call of Duty one-off, and it’d focus on a popular character from the series.
dexerto.com
Apex players debate whether Wraith or Horizon is the ‘sweatiest’ Legend
Apex Legends is notorious for being filled with ‘sweaty’ players who attempt to take on entire enemy squads by themselves, and while Wraith used to be the leader of the pack, some players think there’s a new face of the movement. Since the launch of Ranked back...
dexerto.com
Clever Apex Legends trick makes crafting items safer for Mirage mains
Apex Legends players have discovered a clever Mirage trick that makes the shifty illusionist safer when using crafting items at the Replicator. Mirage, just like his name suggests, is known for his slippery antics in Apex Legends. The Holographic Trickster can deploy clones of himself to confuse, bamboozle, and all-around outwit enemies.
Modern Warfare II Leak Details Four Unlockable Weapon Mastery Camos
Notable leaker Metaphor has seemingly revealed what mastery camos players will be working towards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty fans have long used weapon camouflages as visual cues to show off their mastery of certain guns. Every Call of Duty title typically has challenges attached to each of their available weapons that can unlock a new camo when completed. These challenges can range from performing a certain amount of headshots to eliminating players with no attachments equipped.
GoNintendo
Content update for October 22nd, 2022 on two mobile games
Nintendo mobile games Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp have both received a content update. Check out the full details for each game below via perfectly-nintendo.com. Fire Emblem Heroes. [Events] The latest Pawns of Loki event is now live (available until October 24th) [Quests] A new set of...
techunwrapped.com
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!
The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.
GTA: San Andreas Unreal Engine 5 sequel picks up 30 years later
Even without acknowledging its existence, we all knew Grand Theft Auto VI was coming. It’s a no brainer for Rockstar and last month, the game was finally confirmed albeit without Rockstar’s permission. As I’m sure you’re now aware, Rockstar was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of GTA VI development footage was stolen and leaked along with source code and screenshots.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta
Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it. At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.
dotesports.com
All Overwatch 2 double XP weekend start and end dates
Anyone who played Overwatch 2 at launch had a terrible time trying to actually get into the game. People were waiting hours only to sit in a loop of getting kicked to the back of the line. And now, Blizzard is hosting two double XP weekends to make up for it.
Apex Legends Devs Investigate Bug Banning LGBT Club Tags
Respawn Entertainment is looking into an apparent bug that is restricting Apex Legends players from using LGBT club tags. The initial discovery of the bug was reported by u/Mothman_moth on the r/apexlegends subreddit Friday, which caused quite a ruckus considering the LGBTQ representation in the game's characters. On the Reddit...
NME
‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ will have a 120 FPS mode
God of War: Ragnarok will feature a number of preferred graphics settings for players, including a 120 FPS mode. Previews for the God Of War sequel are now live and it’s been revealed that the game will offer four types of graphical settings (via Press Start and verified by VGC). While two settings fall under the category that favours resolution, the other two fall under performance.
dotesports.com
Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles
Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode. Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s...
Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Start Date Announced
The Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror start date has been announced by Blizzard. Halloween Terror is a mainstay of the Overwatch franchise. It is an annual Halloween themed event every October featuring new cosmetics including skins, special game modes like Junkenstein's Revenge and more. Fans might've hoped that Overwatch 2 would mark a new wave of seasonal events, but for now Blizzard is sticking to the same formula.
After rescuing his 6,000-hour character, Stadia's biggest Red Dead Online fan has already started a new account on PS5
An interview with ItsColourTV, who says it was "heartbreaking" to see Rockstar abandon Red Dead Online
Modern Warfare 2 Legendary Multiplayer Maps
The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players will have some "legendary" maps to look forward to. Activision recently discussed plenty of features heading to Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and everything happening leading up to it thanks to its campaign early access. From today, Oct. 20, anyone who digitally preordered or prepurchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive access to the game's campaign a full week early.
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ update reworks Orbital map and adds persistent server hosting
A new update for Battlefield 2042 reworks the Orbital map and adds the option to host persistent servers that stay live, even when nobody is online. Following the rework of Renewal in September’s update, Battlefield developer EA Dice has “improved gameplay flow” by making adjustments to the Orbital map. The update released earlier today (October 20) and adds “more cover and assets” as well as “terrain improvements”.
