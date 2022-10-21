Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
Refinery29
Everything We Know About Big Brother Australia 2023
It's been back for the past two years since its reboot in 2020, and now Big Brother Australia will hit our screens once again in 2023. The popular reality show involves a group of contestants from various walks of life entering the BB house for the ultimate social experiment and the chance to walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars at the end. While the show is in the early stages of production, here's what we know so far about the 2023 season of Big Brother Australia.
Refinery29
Why Selina Chhaur’s MAFS 2023 Return Is So Significant
We may not have even reached the end of this year, but speculation amongst fans about who will appear on Married At First Sight 2023 has already been rife. Former contestant Selina Chhaur has hinted she may be returning to the Channel 9 reality TV show in 2023 after starring in season 9 earlier this year.
Refinery29
What’s A ‘Russian’ Manicure — & Why Is It Controversial?
Among nail artists, the Russian manicure is a beauty trend which is often spoken about in hushed tones. But it has started to gain serious popularity recently and, on social media, even viral status. 'Russian manicure near me' is currently a top Googled nail search and on TikTok you'll spot...
‘Sunny’: Rashida Jones’ Apple TV+ Dark Comedy Series Rounds Out Cast With Joanna Sotomura, 4 More
EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for Sunny (fka Dark Manual), a half-hour darkly comedic drama, starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones. Joanna Sotomura (Barry) stars in the titular role, along with annie the clumsy (Miss Osaka), YOU (Nobody Knows), Judy Ongg and Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill) join Jones in the series from Katie Robbins (The Affair, The Last Tycoon) and A24. Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven, The End of the F***ing World) is attached to direct. Written by Robbins, Sunny is based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan. Jones stars as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan,...
Prince Harry’s memoir finally gets a release date
Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir appears to finally have a release date. “After months of frenzied speculation, the book has a publication date: Jan. 10, 2023, according to industry executives,” the New York Times claimed in an article published Wednesday. The book’s publisher Penguin Random House and a representative for both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, declined to comment on the matter. Page Six previously reported that Harry, 38, was desperate to rewrite the book — which was originally slated for release this November — in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “Revenge” author Tom Bower exclusively told Page Six in October that...
Kanye West escorted out after showing up to Sketchers' LA offices uninvited, company says
Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said.
