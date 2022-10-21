It's been back for the past two years since its reboot in 2020, and now Big Brother Australia will hit our screens once again in 2023. The popular reality show involves a group of contestants from various walks of life entering the BB house for the ultimate social experiment and the chance to walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars at the end. While the show is in the early stages of production, here's what we know so far about the 2023 season of Big Brother Australia.

1 DAY AGO