ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotowncrier.com

American Heritage Nation’s Top Private School In Math Competition

With exceptional representation at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta National Math Competition, American Heritage Schools is proud to announce that its Broward campus has ranked as the No. 1 private school math team in the nation and the Palm Beach campus as the No. 2 private school math team in the nation for the 12th consecutive year.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Westlake Has ‘Vision’ Of A Much-Improved Building Department

“Government Lite” will remain the watchwords for Westlake in 2023, it was agreed during a Westlake City Council visioning and goal-setting workshop held Tuesday, Oct. 11. But it has to be government that works, Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor said. “The building department is the one area where we could...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida

1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Motorcyclist, 36, killed in Loxahatchee crash

LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday evening when he crashed into a car that was making a U-turn, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Christopher Farrell, 36, whose town of residence was not disclosed, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki MC motorcycle westbound in the 14000 block of Key Lime Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. when he crashed into the rear-passenger door of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, deputies said.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Here are the best taco spots in Florida

Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at today's headlines and weather. Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade.
BELLE GLADE, FL
NBC Miami

Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill

Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Best of South Florida

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation

It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
PLANTATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy