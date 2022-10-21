Read full article on original website
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
gotowncrier.com
American Heritage Nation’s Top Private School In Math Competition
With exceptional representation at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta National Math Competition, American Heritage Schools is proud to announce that its Broward campus has ranked as the No. 1 private school math team in the nation and the Palm Beach campus as the No. 2 private school math team in the nation for the 12th consecutive year.
cw34.com
Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
cw34.com
Aspiring medical students get lunch and mentorship in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Students enjoyed lunch and mentorship Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens. The T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society invited 25 students from area schools, from Riviera Beach to Boynton Beach, to a luncheon at the Frenchman's Reserve Country Cub. The doctors hope this kind of...
gotowncrier.com
Westlake Has ‘Vision’ Of A Much-Improved Building Department
“Government Lite” will remain the watchwords for Westlake in 2023, it was agreed during a Westlake City Council visioning and goal-setting workshop held Tuesday, Oct. 11. But it has to be government that works, Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor said. “The building department is the one area where we could...
luxury-houses.net
A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida
1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
Motorcyclist, 36, killed in Loxahatchee crash
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday evening when he crashed into a car that was making a U-turn, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Christopher Farrell, 36, whose town of residence was not disclosed, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki MC motorcycle westbound in the 14000 block of Key Lime Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. when he crashed into the rear-passenger door of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com
Here are the best taco spots in Florida
Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
WPBF News 25
Man in Belle Glade dead after suffering from gunshot wounds
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Video above: A look at today's headlines and weather. Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide of a man in Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of SW 6thStreet, Belle Glade.
West Palm Beach police: Man's crime spree from Georgia to South Florida ends with murder arrest
WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man alleged to have been involved in a violent crime spree stretching from Georgia to South Florida this month is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in West Palm Beach. Patrick Brockman is accused of a...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Video shows girl fleeing Fort Lauderdale abduction attempt; search for suspect continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police handed out flyers in the Poinsettia Heights neighborhood Friday as they continued searching for a man suspected of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van with candy. New video released by FLPD on Friday shows the young girl running away...
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in Plantation
It took nearly a century for America’s best pizza to arrive in South Florida, but some things are worth the wait. Next week, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (widely known as "Pepe's Pizza,” pronounced ‘pep-eez’), an iconic Connecticut-based restaurant, will open its first Florida location o Monday, October 24 in Broward County’s Plantation Walk at 341 N. University Drive.
