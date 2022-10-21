Read full article on original website
jupiterwarcry.com
Warriors of Jupiter: Felix Lugo
Felix Lugo, junior, has become quite popular amongst students at Jupiter High School. Lugo makes his appearance on the JHS Student News with his “Joke of the Week” to put smiles on student’s faces. During the pep rally on Sept. 26, Lugo played his harmonica in front...
Former Atlantic High School athletic director arrested following investigation
Palm Beach County School District employee Andrea Smith-Thomas was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud valued less than $20,000 during her time as athletic director at Atlantic High School. A PBCSD investigation alleges that Smith-Thomas, 56, of Delray Beach, stole $4,609.80...
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
WPTV
Setting up healthy fall fitness routines in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Montana Globerman had been a fitness instructor for ten years before she had her second child. With "all the things" she had to juggle as a mom she was unable to get out of and fulfill her passion for fitness. “I really missed teaching and...
Deerfield News
They’re Back-Deerfield Beach’s Fatboyz BBQ “Top Notch” Now At 1200 East Hillsboro Boulevard
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-We remember when Fatboyz BBQ first opened on Powerline Road we thought, and still do their BBQ was excellent. Fatboyz reminds me of the old days when Tom’s was on Dixie Highway in Boca and the people would wait in lines. Fatboyz is the real deal they are cooking low and slow and know BBQ.
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
VIDEO: Massive tanker truck fire shuts down I-95 in Delray Beach
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders are working to put out a massive tanker truck fire along I-95 in Delray Beach Tuesday afternoon. Video shared by Delray Beach Fire Rescue showed plumes of smoke billowing from the burning truck along the highway’s shoulder. Three people were critically injured and a fourth was transported with unknown […]
cw34.com
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
golfcourseindustry.com
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen
The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.No injuries were reported.Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
WPBF News 25
Wellington father files lawsuit against school district over LGBTQ flags in son's classroom
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Frank Deliu’s 12-year-old son came home from Emerald Cove Middle School last month with news that, to his father, was disturbing. "[He] advised that his computer science teacher had put up a couple of gay pride flags in his classroom, somewhere on the wall," said Deliu, an attorney who is from New Zealand, but not yet licensed to practice in Florida.
cbs12.com
Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
cw34.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
Click10.com
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
cbs12.com
Local Rabbi views Kanye West antisemetic comments as educational opportunity
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Following a series of racially offensive and antisemitic comments, companies around the globe are cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA are all out. Even Gap removed Yeezy products from its stores, saying “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated with our values.”
wflx.com
1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV,...
cw34.com
Teacher accused of stealing coworkers' coaching supplements, even denying them when asked
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Teachers get paid for educating in the classroom, but some also get supplements for work with extracurricular activities. Andrea Smith-Thomas was one of them. She taught at Atlantic High in Delray Beach and served as the school’s athletic director until this past spring.
