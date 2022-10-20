The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, which shocked many. Just not the Bears themselves. Chicago dominated in all three phases of the game, which contributed to the win. The defense had an absolute dominant effort, allowing just 14 points. Once again, the Bears defense shut down the opposition in the second half, holding the Patriots scoreless.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO