Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
nationalinterest.org
Iran to Sue United States Over Support for Protests
Legal proceedings between countries are typically conducted through the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ court system, the United States has refused to recognize the court’s jurisdiction in the past and could veto the enforcement of a verdict in the UN Security Council. The government of...
nationalinterest.org
The U.S-Saudi Relationship Is Overrated
The Saudi regime must be held accountable, and outmoded arguments about the alleged strategic and economic benefits of the U.S.-Saudi relationship should not be allowed to stand in the way. “Enough is enough.” That’s what Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said in response to Saudi Arabia’s...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Tells Kherson Residents to Evacuate Occupied City
The city’s administration posted the directive to its official Telegram channel on Saturday, warning that those who remained within the city would be subjected to shelling and “terror attacks” by incoming Ukrainian forces. The Russian-installed government of Kherson, a provincial capital in Ukraine occupied by the Russian...
nationalinterest.org
Rishi Sunak Set to Replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister
Sunak, who will replace Liz Truss after her six-week tenure at 10 Downing Street, will be both the first person of color and of South Asian descent to serve as prime minister. History was made in the United Kingdom on Monday as it became clear that Rishi Sunak will be the nation’s next prime minister. According to Axios, Sunak has emerged today as the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest, as other rivals have dropped out.
nationalinterest.org
How Ukraine Won the Information War
The architects of the Ukrainian propaganda campaign can already declare victory. A little over a year ago, global audiences were transfixed by the final days of the war in Afghanistan. While headlines around the world reported on catastrophic battlefield losses and desertions, the Taliban leadership penned cogent commentaries in Western newspapers while meeting with foreign envoys in luxury hotels in Doha, Moscow, and Dubai.
nationalinterest.org
Conventional Arms Alone Can’t Stop Russian Escalation
Any move toward a “no use” nuclear deterrence policy would be a huge mistake. Following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, Russia has serially threatened Ukraine, NATO, and the West with nuclear threats. While dangerous in itself, Moscow’s threats are balanced by an equally dangerous reaction from the West, where multiple officials and experts have proposed that the United States take nuclear deterrence completely off the table. Ironically, this may make Putin more likely to use nuclear force.
nationalinterest.org
North and South Korean Navies Trade Warning Shots
The warning shots come amid heightened tensions between the Koreas, due to both the South’s annual military exercises and the increasing pace of the North’s missile tests. Things got tense on the Korean peninsula over the weekend, with North Korea and South Korea firing warning shots at each other across their sea border.
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Turn Away From the Hazara Genocide
The failure of past international efforts in Afghanistan must not become a justification for inaction today. The September 30 attack on the Kaaj Educational Center in Kabul has triggered a global wave of grassroots protests against violence toward Hazaras in Afghanistan. These protests have demonstrated the continued resilience and capacity of the people of Afghanistan to engage in collective action on a global scale, despite the horrors and trauma of the fall of Kabul in August 2021.
nationalinterest.org
The Army Is Preparing to Send Robotic Warfighters to Battle
In many cases, setting the conditions for continued modernization through common protocols, IP standards, and interfaces is a key focus of GDLS as it seeks to anticipate and respond to Army requirements. At both the Association of the U.S. Army 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting and Expositions, General Dynamics Land...
