Sunak, who will replace Liz Truss after her six-week tenure at 10 Downing Street, will be both the first person of color and of South Asian descent to serve as prime minister. History was made in the United Kingdom on Monday as it became clear that Rishi Sunak will be the nation’s next prime minister. According to Axios, Sunak has emerged today as the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest, as other rivals have dropped out.

1 DAY AGO