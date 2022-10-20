ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
nationalinterest.org

Iran to Sue United States Over Support for Protests

Legal proceedings between countries are typically conducted through the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ court system, the United States has refused to recognize the court’s jurisdiction in the past and could veto the enforcement of a verdict in the UN Security Council. The government of...
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

The U.S-Saudi Relationship Is Overrated

The Saudi regime must be held accountable, and outmoded arguments about the alleged strategic and economic benefits of the U.S.-Saudi relationship should not be allowed to stand in the way. “Enough is enough.” That’s what Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said in response to Saudi Arabia’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

Russia Tells Kherson Residents to Evacuate Occupied City

The city’s administration posted the directive to its official Telegram channel on Saturday, warning that those who remained within the city would be subjected to shelling and “terror attacks” by incoming Ukrainian forces. The Russian-installed government of Kherson, a provincial capital in Ukraine occupied by the Russian...
nationalinterest.org

Rishi Sunak Set to Replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister

Sunak, who will replace Liz Truss after her six-week tenure at 10 Downing Street, will be both the first person of color and of South Asian descent to serve as prime minister. History was made in the United Kingdom on Monday as it became clear that Rishi Sunak will be the nation’s next prime minister. According to Axios, Sunak has emerged today as the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest, as other rivals have dropped out.
nationalinterest.org

How Ukraine Won the Information War

The architects of the Ukrainian propaganda campaign can already declare victory. A little over a year ago, global audiences were transfixed by the final days of the war in Afghanistan. While headlines around the world reported on catastrophic battlefield losses and desertions, the Taliban leadership penned cogent commentaries in Western newspapers while meeting with foreign envoys in luxury hotels in Doha, Moscow, and Dubai.
nationalinterest.org

Conventional Arms Alone Can’t Stop Russian Escalation

Any move toward a “no use” nuclear deterrence policy would be a huge mistake. Following Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, Russia has serially threatened Ukraine, NATO, and the West with nuclear threats. While dangerous in itself, Moscow’s threats are balanced by an equally dangerous reaction from the West, where multiple officials and experts have proposed that the United States take nuclear deterrence completely off the table. Ironically, this may make Putin more likely to use nuclear force.
nationalinterest.org

North and South Korean Navies Trade Warning Shots

The warning shots come amid heightened tensions between the Koreas, due to both the South’s annual military exercises and the increasing pace of the North’s missile tests. Things got tense on the Korean peninsula over the weekend, with North Korea and South Korea firing warning shots at each other across their sea border.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

America Can’t Turn Away From the Hazara Genocide

The failure of past international efforts in Afghanistan must not become a justification for inaction today. The September 30 attack on the Kaaj Educational Center in Kabul has triggered a global wave of grassroots protests against violence toward Hazaras in Afghanistan. These protests have demonstrated the continued resilience and capacity of the people of Afghanistan to engage in collective action on a global scale, despite the horrors and trauma of the fall of Kabul in August 2021.
nationalinterest.org

The Army Is Preparing to Send Robotic Warfighters to Battle

In many cases, setting the conditions for continued modernization through common protocols, IP standards, and interfaces is a key focus of GDLS as it seeks to anticipate and respond to Army requirements. At both the Association of the U.S. Army 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting and Expositions, General Dynamics Land...

