Edinburg, TX

Cruz Earns Third WAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week Honor

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics learned on Monday that graduate student Sarah Cruz is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after leading UTRGV to two more wins as part of an eight-match winning streak.
EDINBURG, TX
Men's Soccer Hosts Incarnate Word Thursday in Final Non-Conference Matchup

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (5-7-3, 3-4-1 WAC) is set to host the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-11) in their final non-conference match of the season on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
EDINBURG, TX
Men's Golf Finishes Daytona Beach Intercollegiate in 10th Place

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team finished in 10th place at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, hosted by Stetson University, on Tuesday at the LPGA International Golf Club. The Vaqueros finished with a three-round score of 912 after posting a final...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

