Cruz Earns Third WAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week Honor
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics learned on Monday that graduate student Sarah Cruz is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after leading UTRGV to two more wins as part of an eight-match winning streak.
Men's Soccer Hosts Incarnate Word Thursday in Final Non-Conference Matchup
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (5-7-3, 3-4-1 WAC) is set to host the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-11) in their final non-conference match of the season on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
Men's Golf Finishes Daytona Beach Intercollegiate in 10th Place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team finished in 10th place at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, hosted by Stetson University, on Tuesday at the LPGA International Golf Club. The Vaqueros finished with a three-round score of 912 after posting a final...
Women's Golf Sits Tied for 13th After Opening Round of The Clash at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team sits tied for 13th after the first day of The Clash at Boulder Creek on Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The Vaqueros opened with a first round 308 and are tied with...
Women's Golf Improves in the Second Round of The Clash at Boulder Creek
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team improved by eight strokes in the second round of The Clash at Boulder Creek on Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club. After posting a first round 308, the Vaqueros turned in a second...
