WacoTrib.com
Early voting starts Monday in McLennan County, statewide
In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. Before heading to the polls, voters should confirm they are registered by going to votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” link. The registration deadline for this election passed on Oct. 11.
KHOU
Texas State Board of Education races getting more attention due to divisive issues
HOUSTON — School board elections have become a lot more divisive due to topics far beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. That includes the Texas State Board of Education which many voters may have previously overlooked. But all 15 board positions are on the ballot this year and they're getting...
KWTX
Some Central Texas counties providing many opportunities for voters to participate in early voting
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some counties in Central Texas are opening several early-voting locations for the next two weeks to provide voters many opportunities to cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “I encourage voters to come out during that period to not just only avoid the...
KWTX
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Poll: Texas Democrats Face Double Digit Losses on November 8
AUSTIN, TX — Beto O’Rourke is about to lose his third major election by double digits if the recent polls correctly predict the November 8 General Election results. None of the Democratic Party challengers are within 10 points of the Republican incumbents. In the race for Texas Governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott is leading 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, according to the Texas Politics Project poll at UT Austin. The poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters using the Internet from Oct. 7 through 17. The poll reports a margin of error of +/- 2.83 percent. The…
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto
Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar
Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
Live Blog: Severe weather in Central Texas
A 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather is in place across much of the area, with quarter-size hail, 60+ mph thunderstorm wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado is possible.
Copperas Cove accepting applications for Zoning Ordinance Review Committee
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove residents have a new chance to get involved, as the city is now accepting applications for its Zoning Ordinance Review Committee. The committee reviews Zoning of the Code of Ordinances, and makes recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding land use, zoning and other similar matters.
Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales
According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
Killeen, Texas Woman Now A Hero To Fellow Domestic Violence Victims
The bittersweet story of Audrey Prosper will forever make me emotional about Killeen, Texas and the strong women who call our city home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Audrey and her story. Audrey was born and raised in Killeen....
