Copperas Cove, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WacoTrib.com

Early voting starts Monday in McLennan County, statewide

In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. Before heading to the polls, voters should confirm they are registered by going to votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” link. The registration deadline for this election passed on Oct. 11.
KWTX

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Poll: Texas Democrats Face Double Digit Losses on November 8

AUSTIN, TX — Beto O’Rourke is about to lose his third major election by double digits if the recent polls correctly predict the November 8 General Election results. None of the Democratic Party challengers are within 10 points of the Republican incumbents. In the race for Texas Governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott is leading 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, according to the Texas Politics Project poll at UT Austin. The poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters using the Internet from Oct. 7 through 17. The poll reports a margin of error of +/- 2.83 percent. The…
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar

Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales

According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
TEXAS STATE

