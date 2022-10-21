Read full article on original website
LUPIN ZERO Anime Revealed for December Debut
It’s time to go back to where it all began, because a new LUPIN ZERO anime has been announced as an exploration of the famed thief’s origin story. The main staff has been revealed for the six-episode streaming anime, the world premiere of which HIDIVE plans to screen at this year’s Anime NYC convention.
I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss Trailer Prepares for 2nd Act
The second act of the I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss anime is getting ready to commence, and a new trailer and visual popped online after the recent broadcast of the anime’s fifth episode. The new mission has Aileen attempting to infiltrate Michetta’s Mische Academy disguised as a male student, and you can check out a preview below.
Love Laid-Back Camp? Try These Anime About Our Beautiful World
Fans around the world fell in love with Laid-Back Camp, and it’s not hard to see why. This sweet series is as easygoing as its title suggests. Not only that, it reminds us to stop and enjoy the beauty of the world around us. We can’t wait for a third season of Rin and Nadeshiko’s adventures. In the meantime, we’ve found more anime with a similar feel.
Fullmetal Alchemist is Getting Its Own Stage Play in Japan
It may be hard to believe considering all of the other stage adaptations out there, but Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist manga is just now getting ready to make the leap for the first time. The original series came to an end over a decade ago, and the stage play is currently planning to kick off its run at Osaka’s Shin Kabuki-za from March 8-12, followed by Tokyo’s Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from March 17-26.
Vinland Saga Season 2 Drops Intense New Trailer with Opening Theme Song
The second season of the Vinland Saga anime is being released on January 9, and a trailer for it has dropped. In it you can hear part of the opening theme song “River” being performed by Anonymouz. In Japan, the anime will play on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gifu...
My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Reveals First Trailer
What happens when an overpowered and overprotective older sister gets whisked away to a fantasy world alongside her little brother? My One-Hit Kill Sister happens, of course, and we’ll all get to see how the adaptation of Konoe’s isekai web novel series plays out in 2023. For now, the first full trailer has arrived along with a visual and updates to the cast.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
19 Horror Movie Moments So Disturbing, People Believe The Filmmakers May Have Gone Too Far
"Give me monsters, ghouls, blood — but poop is my LIMIT."
Blue Orchestra Anime Reveals First Trailer, Staff and April 2023 Debut
The Blue Orchestra anime—which adapts the dramatic music manga by Makoto Akui—now has a premiere window, as revealed along with the main staff in the first trailer. Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom) is directing the series, with Yuko Kakihara (Chihayafuru) on series composition and Kazuaki Morita (Tsukigakirei) handling character designs for the Nippon Animation production.
Millie Bobby Brown Rocks T-Shirt Coverup While Filming New Movie On The Beach: Photo
Millie Bobby Brown isn’t slowing down anytime soon! The “it” girl, 18, was spotted on the set of her new film The Electric State on Monday, October 24, looking anything but bored. Photographers caught the Godzilla Vs Kong actress rocking a simple t shirt coverup on the beach as she worked. Millie wore her long brunette locks down and wavy, and she carried a chocolate twisty cone. The iconic Stranger Things beauty wore coral colored nail polish and finished the laid-back ensemble with a pair of pink flip flops.
Why Silent Hill f Is in Good Hands with Ryukishi07
Let’s face it: we’ll never really be over PT. But with new Silent Hill games on the horizon, we at least have something new to talk about. Most interesting of all, one of those games has a familiar name attached to it: Ryukishi07, the mind behind the multifaceted When They Cry franchise.
