It may be hard to believe considering all of the other stage adaptations out there, but Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist manga is just now getting ready to make the leap for the first time. The original series came to an end over a decade ago, and the stage play is currently planning to kick off its run at Osaka’s Shin Kabuki-za from March 8-12, followed by Tokyo’s Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from March 17-26.

17 HOURS AGO