The first round of the Section 8A Volleyball Tournament gets underway tonight, and the Red Lake Falls Eagles will be hosting the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies. Red Lake Falls is 18-9 on the season and earned the #7 seed in the West portion of the Section 8A bracket. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo is 9-13 and was given the #10 seed. The winner will play again on Thursday night in the second round of the tournament against the #2 seed in the west, the Lake of the Woods Bears. The two teams met once this season back in September with the Eagles picking up the victory in 4 sets. The first serve is set for 7:00 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health prematch show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.

RED LAKE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO