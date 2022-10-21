Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIVES SPIRITED SEND-OFF TO SECTION 8A GIRLS TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM
The Crookston High School held the first of hopefully many send-offs for juniors Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson of the Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team this morning before the girls were ready to leave for the Section 8A Girls Tennis Individual Championship starting tomorrow at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Students and teachers lined the halls to wish the girls good luck and well wishes. This is the second season in a row that the Pirates have sent individuals to the State Tournament, and both Winjum and Gunderson will be making a return appearance, this time as a doubles team.
CROOKSTON VOLLEYBALL TRAVELS NORTH TO PLAY THIEF RIVER FALLS IN SECTION 8AA TOURNAMENT – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team finished the regular season with a record of 2-21 and are the #7 seed on the North side of the Section 8AA Tournament. Tonight the Pirates will play the #2 seed Thief River Falls Prowlers in the opening round. The Prowlers wrapped up the regular season with an 11-15 record. The two teams met once in the regular season back in September with Thief River Falls winning the match in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13). The match will get underway this evening at 7:00 p.m. and you can hear the action on KROX starting with the RiverView Health prematch show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON SAILS PAST WARROAD IN SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL QUARTERFINAL
The Crookston Pirate Football team scored early and often in the first half to build a commanding 43-0 lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way for an impressive 43-8 victory over the Warroad Warriors in the first round of the Section 8AA football playoffs. 1st Quarter. Warroad...
Athlete of the Week – Jaren Bailey
This week’s Athlete of the Week is senior Pirate football player Jaren Bailey. Jaren is a two-way player that plays on the offensive and defensive line. “Jaren is incredibly important to our line on both sides of the ball. He plays multiple positions for us and that speaks to his knowledge of the game and versatility,” said Pirate coach Nate Lubarski. “He is the ultimate team player and does whatever the team needs him to do. Jaren is a strong, physical player with good leadership skills and a great attitude.”
RED LAKE FALLS BATTLES WARREN-ALVARDO-OSLO VOLLEYBALL IN THE SECTION 8A TOURNAMENT – ON KROX
The first round of the Section 8A Volleyball Tournament gets underway tonight, and the Red Lake Falls Eagles will be hosting the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies. Red Lake Falls is 18-9 on the season and earned the #7 seed in the West portion of the Section 8A bracket. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo is 9-13 and was given the #10 seed. The winner will play again on Thursday night in the second round of the tournament against the #2 seed in the west, the Lake of the Woods Bears. The two teams met once this season back in September with the Eagles picking up the victory in 4 sets. The first serve is set for 7:00 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health prematch show at 6:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CHS WILL HAVE PIRATE FALL BASKETBALL CAMP FOR STUDENTS GRADES K-6 ON WEDNESDAY
The Crookston High School will have a Pirate Fall Basketball Camp for all Crookston public, private, and homeschool students’ grades K-6 on Wednesday, October 26, and Wednesday, November 2, to come and enjoy the game of basketball through the learning of skills, drills, and games with CHS Varsity Girls Coach Darin Zimmerman, CHS Varsity Boys Coach Greg Garmen, and other CHS Players. No prior basketball experience is necessary. The camp is free for all students, but registration is required.
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FEBRUARY REFERENDUM VOTE, GET A CHILDCARE UPDATE
The Crookston School Board met on Monday evening in the Crookston High School media center. The feature program was an update from Stephanie Okroi (pictured right), who is looking to open a daycare center in Washington School. She is a daycare center owner in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with 83 kids. Okroi gave a disheartening.
David Mickelson – Service Announcement
David A. Mickelson, age 88, formerly of Twin Valley, passed away peacefully at the Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Funeral will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Twin Valley, MN on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Twin Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley.
Dorine I. Schmitz – Obit
Dorine I. Schmitz, 90 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, October 28, 2022, with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Adam Hamness will preside, and Father Bob Schreiner will be homilist. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS FOR BUSINESS AWARDS UNTIL NEXT FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber Business Awards will be held on Friday, December 2, at the Chamber Celebration “Night of Stars” The Chamber is requesting nominations for the awards and is accepting them until Friday, November 4. The nomination form for the awards can be found below, with all of the categories for the awards.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 24, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. April Marie Kimbro, 25, of Oklee, for Neglect or Endangerment of a Child. Kayla Christine Vareberg, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Devin Joseph Williams, 26, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Jeremy Thomas Rezac,...
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 4 CANDIDATES
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum last Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
COME SUPPORT THE CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S AND CHS LEO CLUB’S 35TH ANNUAL DRIVE BY HALLOWEEN NIGHT FOOD DRIVE ON HALLOWEEN
The Crookston Police Department and CHS Leo Club will have its 35th annual Drive by Halloween Night Food Drive on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, in the Crookston High School west parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and drop your canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf. A child will receive a bag of candy. Leo Club members and Crookston Police officers will be on the curb, waiting for you.
Minnesota Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
ROGER AND LOIS SAMUELSON FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP CREATED FOR HEALTHCARE STUDENTS AT RIVERVIEW
The RiverView Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Roger and Lois Samuelson Family Healthcare Scholarship. The scholarship is for Crookston, Climax, or Fisher high school graduates enrolled or with the intention to enroll in a post-secondary program in a healthcare field. Roger and the late Lois Samuelson...
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Human Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO GUNSHOT REPORT AT WREN DRIVE
Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
POLK COUNTY TO RECEIVE OPIOID SETTLEMENT DOLLARS AND POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOW SEEKING ADVISORY COUNCIL APPLICATIONS
Over the last year, Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese has served on the Minnesota Attorney General’s Advisory Panel for the Opioid Settlement and Distribution. This summer, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will direct how the state will spend its more than $300 million opioid lawsuit settlement aimed at funding the fight against opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON DONATES A DOZEN NEWBORN CARE KITS TO POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
The United Way of Crookston was able to donate a dozen newborn care kits to Polk County Public Health thanks to the employees of Enbridge Energy. The kits include bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, and several other care items all new moms need. Enbridge contacted the United Way to let them know their employees had chosen United Way as the recipient of their annual employee service project, and they were thrilled to receive their help.
