Decorating fun Halloween Cookies with Cookies By Design
Our friend Tasha Terviel, owner of Cookies By Design is with us tonight to help us decorate fun and festive Halloween cookies. Cookies By Design makes cookies for any occasion such as holidays, baby showers, birthdays, and so much more. You can find Cookies By Design at 6415 E. Riverside Blvd.
If you can think of it, there is a pumpkin version of it and hot chocolate is no exception. Traci Scherck from Elevated Talent Consulting is with us to try it out and talk about everything going on at Elevated Talent Consulting. Traci shares with us the reason for dressing like a gold miner is because at Elevated Talent Consulting, they are constantly mining for golden workers to connect with the best workplaces. Elevated Talent Consulting strives to provide the perfect pairing between employees and employers.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Monday for suspected burglary after running from police. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Ridgeview Avenue around 12:25 a.m. for reports of a man banging on a vehicle, the Rockford Police Department said. Officers observed 27-year-old Tyler Lask exiting from a detached garage before running away.
Temperatures Friday afternoon were quick to warm, rising into the upper 70s! This, after starting out in the 30s. The range from the morning low to afternoon high is what is known as a diurnal temperature range. Yesterday, that range was 45 degrees and the most in a calendar day since April 3rd, 2016, when the temperature range was 49 degrees. There are a couple reasons for a big temperature swing during the day, either a strong front (cold or warm) has moved through, or the air mass is very dry. Friday, we had a very dry air mass overhead. Air molecules in a drier air mass will move around freely, heating up more efficiently than in an air mass that has more moisture. Those air molecules are not able to move around as much, therefore making it harder to get a big swing in temperatures.
Our fan of the week question is now live, and we are asking you what is your favorite holiday? Get those answers in for your chance to be our fan of the week. There’s also an awesome show called ‘This is my Brave’ that has been going all over the country and has recently stopped in Dekalb Il. The show focuses on mental health and allows people to share their stories on overcoming depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, eating disorders, sexual assault, alcoholism, and so much more. You can learn more at Thisismybrave.org.
It has been a warm and windy Fall weekend with temperatures climbing through the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday’s high in Rockford reached 80 degrees, we remained in the upper 70s Sunday. The warmth, and wind, will continue Sunday evening as a second warm front heads towards the Stateline. Overnight lows will remain in the low 60s, warmer than what the average high should be for the end of October.
The month of the year that is typically known for it’s scares, freights. and treats has featured quite the wind over it’s first 23 days. In fact, the Rockford International Airport has averaged a peak wind gust of 32.5 mph since October 12th, with two of those days registering a wind gust at or above 40 mph.
