PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There’s been a murder aboard a luxury passenger – and it may prove to be the most difficult case yet for detective Hercule Poirot. “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” is the latest theatrical production at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC). The adaptation of one of the mystery writer’s most famous stories is slated for performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 27-29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at ASC’s Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. (The Sunday performance is already sold out.)

