(Lowell, IN) - The Indiana State Police are mourning the loss of one of their loyal K9 companions. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix, had patrolled the Indiana Toll Road for the past year. Originally from Hungary, Zeus was stationed for five years in Ft. Wayne before retiring when his handler was promoted. He recently came out of retirement to help Trooper Logan Hensley handle the Toll Road.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO