Governor Staying Strong on Drug Convictions
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana’s Governor will not be as lenient with minor drug convictions as the President. Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. This week, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that he will not follow...
Rokita Investigating "Woke" Banks
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is going after banks that may be bending the law to push a far-left, woke agenda. Indiana has joined 19 other states in serving investigative paperwork to six major U.S. banks. Rokita says the banks, in conjunction with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance, are colluding to put the squeeze on companies that specialize in or rely on fossil fuels.
State Police Dog Dies During Second Tour of Duty
(Lowell, IN) - The Indiana State Police are mourning the loss of one of their loyal K9 companions. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix, had patrolled the Indiana Toll Road for the past year. Originally from Hungary, Zeus was stationed for five years in Ft. Wayne before retiring when his handler was promoted. He recently came out of retirement to help Trooper Logan Hensley handle the Toll Road.
