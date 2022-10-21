Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Rezvani Vengeance Is A Cadillac Escalade Under Its Armored Skin
Those who feel the need to survive a zombie apocalypse or nuclear meltdown in style might want to give the new 2023 Rezvani Vengeance a look. Based on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade on the GM T1 platform, the 2023 Rezvani Vengeance is the ultimate military/crisis/whatever-you-need all-terrain vehicle. Completely rebodied over its Escalade host model, the Vengeance’s cabin seems to be only slightly modified over that of the Escalade, while the powertrain lineup carries over from the Escalade, including an option for the blown V8 form the Escalade-V.
GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is Just a Piece of Tape
Facebook, GMCGMC calls it a "Headlamp Applique Kit." A more honest name is the piece of cloudy tape that keeps the NHTSA off of the company's case.
Carscoops
$25,000 Challenge: Find Us The Best Handing Used Manual Car
We’ve had a number of intriguing used-car challenges of late. We asked you to find the fastest car from 0-60 mph for $20k or less, and then we followed up with the best winter beater for $5k and the weirdest car for $2k or less. Now, we’re upping the budget and asking for the best-handling car for $25,000 or less. The options are extensive.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
Try to guess where the GMC Sierra EVs headlights are
The GMC Sierra EV features several unconventional design elements, including a front trunk and headlights that aren't in the usual place you'd find them in.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Your Brand New Dodge Hellcat Has Probably Already Had A Parking Boot On It
Earlier this year, we told you about how the FBI found and cracked down on a ring of car thieves who focused their efforts on Hellcats. Now, a new report confirms additional details about the case and even goes as far as to describe the newest way that dealers are keeping their vehicles safe: they’re putting Hellcats in parking boots until they’re sold or delivered to customers.
Carscoops
Tesla’s Elon Musk Spotted In Mexico Possibly Eyeing New EV Factory
Elon Musk was in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend and his appearance might indicate interest in a new Tesla factory location. The CEO was accompanied by other high-level Tesla execs as well as the US ambassador to Mexico. Unnamed sources suggest that even if a factory isn’t in the works, Tesla has bigger plans for the country.
Carscoops
VW Getting Rid Of Dreaded Touch-Sensitive Controls On Steering Wheels
Thomas Schäfer, the CEO of Volkswagen published an interesting post on his LinkedIn profile, going through future goals for the brand, including the return of push-button steering wheel controls, and ten new EV launches by 2026 covering a wide spectrum of segments. More specifically, Schäfer wrote: “We are sharpening...
Carscoops
Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range
Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
Carscoops
Another Recall For Ram 1500, Jeep Gladiator And Wrangler Models, This Time For Seat Belts
The U.S. arm of the Stellantis group has issued a recall for a number of 2022 Ram 1500, 2021 Jeep Wrangler, and 2022 Jeep Gladiator models because of an potential problem related to the front seat belt retractors. The car manufacturer has revealed that certain front seat belt retractors may...
There’s a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty With 166,000 Miles on It Already
Pencil that out: It's about 500 miles per day—every day—or 680 miles each work day sitting behind the wheel of a Ford F-450.
Carscoops
Ferrari Will Unveil LaFerrari Successor In 2024, Per Allegedly Leaked Document
Ferrari may build a total of 828 units of its, as-yet unnamed, upcoming supercar if a recent table posted to the Auto Pareri forum and shared with us by Mahmud Maha is to be believed. The car, apparently codenamed the F250, is set to be unveiled in October 2024, according to the document.
Carscoops
What’s The Prettiest New Coupe In The Market For Under $100,000?
Despite regulation and slow sales of some models, there is a bevy of new coupes available for sale across the globe today. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that all of them are all that attractive. Automotive design isn’t easy to get right. In fact, getting it wrong...
CNET
2022 GMC Hummer EV Recalled for Improperly Sealed Batteries
Most cars make pretty terrible boats. When water seeps between a car's various cracks and crevices, it can wreak all sorts of havoc. Thus, it's important to make sure all the relevant parts of a car are well sealed against such kinds of intrusion. If they aren't, what results is a recall like this one.
Carscoops
$8M Bugatti Divo Seeks To Beat $0.1M Tesla Model S Plaid In Drag Race With Sheer Brute Force
While track times are fun, drag racing records can go further to prove just how fast a car is on its own merits. On paper, the Bugatti Divo and the Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in history. Here’s a breakdown of what happens when they happen to line up at the drag strip at the same time.
Carscoops
Toyota Hilux Goes Airborne After Driver Loses Control And Hits Embankment
The driver and passenger of a Toyota Hilux in Queensland, Australia have been lucky to walk away from a terrifying crash earlier this month. Dashcam footage of the crash starts off by showing a black Toyota Hilux approaching the highway while following a red Toyota C-HR. When the road opens up to two lanes, the driver of the Hilux immediately turns into the overtaking lane and appears to pin the throttle just as the pickup was traveling over painted white lines on the road.
