LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Beaver Dam. The fifth annual Fall Downtown Fest is set for October 29...
For the Record: Michels on plans to shake up state agencies; Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin
On this week’s For the Record, Adrian Stocks from the DNR’s Bureau of Water Quality described how 50 years of the federal Clean Waters Act has helped clean up the state’s waterways — but how there’s still a long way to go. “Before that, there...
Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend. Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
Fatality In Incident Along Highway 11 in Lafayette County
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
Independent investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials say an independent investigation into the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, based on the legal standards for both. In a release issued Monday morning, the Dane County Board says the investigation conducted by retired Dane...
Home a total loss in Town of Albion fire
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A home is considered a total loss after a fire in the Town of Albion Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Albion Road just after 6 a.m. One person was inside the home when the fire broke out. Dane County...
Crews responding to structure fire in downtown Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — 1st Center Avenue is closed in Brodhead due to a structure fire. WisDOT reported the road closure just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The road is blocked in both directions at 10th Street. Brodhead Police dispatchers did not provide any further information regarding the incident. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Delta Beer Lab hosts “Deltaween” market in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Delta Beer Lab hosted “Deltaween” Saturday to celebrate the spooky season. Visitors enjoyed food, music and art from vendors as well as merchandise and products made by the Beer Lab. Local artisans and small businesses also got the spotlight. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville
Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
Sunburst chairs at Memorial Union Terrace packed up for the season
MADISON, Wis. — The Sunburst chairs at the Wisconsin Union’s Memorial Union Terrace are leaving the space until next spring. The removal of the Terrace chairs on Monday morning marks the end of Memorial Union’s warm weather programming, including free and low-cost live music, art activities, film showings, and seasonal dining options.
15 vehicles damaged in fire at Portage auto auction house
PORTAGE, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were damaged and destroyed in a fire at an auction house in Portage Saturday. Portage Fire Department officials said that 15 cars were found on fire in the rear lot of Insurance Auto Auction on Highway 16 just after 7:30 a.m. Officials said there were multiple explosions.
Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other...
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area.
Two Vehicle Crash Near Shullsburg
No injuries were reported following a two vehicle accident near Shullsburg Sunday around 6:15pm. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS and deputies responded to County Highway O in Shullsburg Township. 20 year old Montanna Kiel of Darlington was traveling north on County Highway O and crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 43 year old Heather Ortiz of Shullsburg. Both Kiel’s vehicle and Ortiz’s vehicle had disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Kiel was cited for Operating Left of Center and Inattentive Driving.
Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. His car was hit by multiple gunshots.
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of the other vehicle.
“Art of the Needle” show gives Madison artists a chance to shine
MADISON, Wis. — Madison area sewers showcased their work Saturday at the “Art of the Needle” show. The show was held at the Lutheran Church of Living Christ and the Madison area chapter of the Embroiders Guild set up shop, selling handmade items, patterns, stitching supplies and more.
Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the...
Oconomowoc police searching for man last seen Friday afternoon
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and black Lego-themed shoes. He is white, 5’9″ tall with brown hair and heavy-set with a beard.
In the 608: Madison Magazine Halloween Photo Contest
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Magazine is once again ready for Halloween. Our partners are hosting a Halloween Photo Contest. New this year, you can enter your pictures for a chance to win a spooktacular gift card to a local restaurant. Madison Magazine editor Andie Behling says it’s really about...
