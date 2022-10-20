ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Beaver Dam. The fifth annual Fall Downtown Fest is set for October 29...
Home a total loss in Town of Albion fire

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A home is considered a total loss after a fire in the Town of Albion Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Albion Road just after 6 a.m. One person was inside the home when the fire broke out. Dane County...
Kansas Man Arrested On Out of State Felony Warrant in Dodgeville

Iowa County Deputies and the Dodgeville Police Department made an arrest of man from Kansas Saturday around 11am. 34 year old Shane Degraeve was arrested for an out of state felony warrant. Degraeve’s vehicle was traveling south on Highway 23 and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 18 and North Johns Street in Dodgeville. Degraeve was taken to the Iowa County Jail to await extradition to Kansas.
DODGEVILLE, WI

