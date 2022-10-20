Read full article on original website
For the Record: Michels on plans to shake up state agencies; Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin
On this week’s For the Record, Adrian Stocks from the DNR’s Bureau of Water Quality described how 50 years of the federal Clean Waters Act has helped clean up the state’s waterways — but how there’s still a long way to go. “Before that, there...
Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other...
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Beaver Dam. The fifth annual Fall Downtown Fest is set for October 29...
Home a total loss in Town of Albion fire
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A home is considered a total loss after a fire in the Town of Albion Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Albion Road just after 6 a.m. One person was inside the home when the fire broke out. Dane County...
Kansas Man Arrested On Out of State Felony Warrant in Dodgeville
Iowa County Deputies and the Dodgeville Police Department made an arrest of man from Kansas Saturday around 11am. 34 year old Shane Degraeve was arrested for an out of state felony warrant. Degraeve’s vehicle was traveling south on Highway 23 and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 18 and North Johns Street in Dodgeville. Degraeve was taken to the Iowa County Jail to await extradition to Kansas.
