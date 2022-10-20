Iowa County Deputies and the Dodgeville Police Department made an arrest of man from Kansas Saturday around 11am. 34 year old Shane Degraeve was arrested for an out of state felony warrant. Degraeve’s vehicle was traveling south on Highway 23 and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 18 and North Johns Street in Dodgeville. Degraeve was taken to the Iowa County Jail to await extradition to Kansas.

