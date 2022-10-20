Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
In the 608: Madison Magazine Halloween Photo Contest
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Magazine is once again ready for Halloween. Our partners are hosting a Halloween Photo Contest. New this year, you can enter your pictures for a chance to win a spooktacular gift card to a local restaurant. Madison Magazine editor Andie Behling says it’s really about...
x1071.com
Memorial Union, Alumni Park vandalized with messages criticizing conservative commentator
MADISON, Wis. — Multiple landmarks on the UW-Madison campus — including Memorial Union — were seemingly vandalized overnight with messages protesting a conservative commentator who was set to speak on campus Monday night. A News 3 Now photographer captured images of graffiti spray-painted onto the front of...
x1071.com
“Art of the Needle” show gives Madison artists a chance to shine
MADISON, Wis. — Madison area sewers showcased their work Saturday at the “Art of the Needle” show. The show was held at the Lutheran Church of Living Christ and the Madison area chapter of the Embroiders Guild set up shop, selling handmade items, patterns, stitching supplies and more.
x1071.com
Delta Beer Lab hosts “Deltaween” market in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Delta Beer Lab hosted “Deltaween” Saturday to celebrate the spooky season. Visitors enjoyed food, music and art from vendors as well as merchandise and products made by the Beer Lab. Local artisans and small businesses also got the spotlight. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
x1071.com
Mullet Boy joins Verona tavern, raising money for Locks of Love
VERONA, Wi. — Emmitt “Mullet Boy” Bailey partnered with Riley’s Tavern in Verona to raise money for Locks of Love. Dozens had their hair shaved into mullets. “For every fresh mullet cut today Busch Light is donating $50 to the Locks of Love and for anybody that shows up today that has an existing mullet, they’ll donate $20,” Riley’s Tavern co-owner, Chuck Teasdale said.
x1071.com
Independent investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials say an independent investigation into the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, based on the legal standards for both. In a release issued Monday morning, the Dane County Board says the investigation conducted by retired Dane...
x1071.com
Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend. Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
x1071.com
Interceptions help Badgers take down Purdue on Homecoming
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were able to hold off a late surge from Purdue Saturday, winning on Homecoming, 35-24. John Torchio recorded a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six. Jordan Turner also grabbed a pick as the Badgers held Purdue to just 10 points through the first three quarters.
x1071.com
Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. His car was hit by multiple gunshots.
x1071.com
Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found...
x1071.com
Blue Mounds home considered total loss after fire, cats unaccounted for
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — A home in the Town of Blue Mounds is considered a total loss after a fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 2500 block of County Highway JG just after 1 a.m. In total, emergency crews from eight different municipalities responded to the incident.
x1071.com
Madison police arrest three people, one accused of setting car on fire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested three people Sunday after a confrontation that they said stemmed from one of the people setting a car on fire. Officers were called to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a vehicle fire just after 3:30 a.m. A man at the scene accused a 43-year-old woman of setting the fire.
x1071.com
Oconomowoc police searching for man last seen Friday afternoon
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and black Lego-themed shoes. He is white, 5’9″ tall with brown hair and heavy-set with a beard.
x1071.com
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of the other vehicle.
x1071.com
15 vehicles damaged in fire at Portage auto auction house
PORTAGE, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were damaged and destroyed in a fire at an auction house in Portage Saturday. Portage Fire Department officials said that 15 cars were found on fire in the rear lot of Insurance Auto Auction on Highway 16 just after 7:30 a.m. Officials said there were multiple explosions.
x1071.com
Fatality In Incident Along Highway 11 in Lafayette County
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
x1071.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Out of State Felony Warrant in Dodgeville
Iowa County Deputies and the Dodgeville Police Department made an arrest of man from Kansas Saturday around 11am. 34 year old Shane Degraeve was arrested for an out of state felony warrant. Degraeve’s vehicle was traveling south on Highway 23 and was stopped at the intersection of Highway 18 and North Johns Street in Dodgeville. Degraeve was taken to the Iowa County Jail to await extradition to Kansas.
x1071.com
Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the...
x1071.com
Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville
Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
x1071.com
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area.
